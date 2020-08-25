Elder Scrolls Online's Dark Heart Of Skyrim Gets New Dungeons

The Elder Scrolls Online expansion Dark Heart Of Skyrim just got a couple of new dungeons today with the Stonethorn DLC and Update 27. This is basically the penultimate update to DHoS as it gives players two entirely new dungeons to mess around in with Castle Thorn and Stone Garden. Both of which are filled with monstrous beasts that will challenge your skills and numerous battles you'll need to overcome. As part of each one, you're getting new questlines to experience which will contain additional Achievements, item sets, and collectibles to earn. Neither will be easy but they're not going to break you either. Both of these Elder Scrolls Online dungeons are part of a larger grand narrative that both seasoned players and newbies can jump into and enjoy as part of their ongoing stories without having to complete any of the previous adventures. We have the gist of what these dungeons are below, but you can read more about them here and check out the trailer and screenshots at the bottom.

Dark Heart Of Skyrim – Stonethorn dungeon DLC: Castle Thorn and Stone Garden Castle Thorn – A Vampire army rises from the fortified halls of Castle Thorn, led by the keep's master, the powerful Lady Thorn. Before this dread host can march on the people of Western Skyrim, players must assault the fortress, fight their way through this monstrous legion, and put a stop to their invasion. Stone Garden – The mad Alchemist Arkasis has been busy concocting terrible creatures in his secret laboratory. The dark creations of the Stone Garden, found deep within the caverns of Blackreach, are like nothing players have ever faced before. Confront the evil genius and his horrifying experiments, to prevent new monsters from rising from the depths.

Elder Scrolls Online Update 27 (free): quality-of-life improvements, fixes, and balance changes Character pathing for the housing system. Improvements to game performance. Various fixes and balance changes.

