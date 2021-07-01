Electronic Arts Reveals EA Play Live Features Happening In July

Electronic Arts revealed the details of all their events being tied to EA Play Live in the month of July, including the main event. In total, the company has five that spread across multiple areas of what EA Games, DICE, Respawn Entertainment, EA Sports, BioWare, and more have got going on. That said, not every game people are hoping for is going to be revealed during these events, much like everyone didn't get what they wanted out of E3 or Summer Game Fest or Nintendo Direct. That said, here's the rundown from the company of what we can expect and when.

July 8th 10am PT: The Future of First-Person Shooters

The Series kicks off with an extensive discussion of two of our most exciting shooters: Apex Legends and the just-revealed Battlefield 2042 (special thanks to our Battlefield community for showing up to watch us during E3, we have more coming in July). For the Spotlight, DICE's General Manager Oskar Gabrielson and DICE LA's General Manager Christian Grass, and Respawn's Founder and Group GM Vince Zampella and Chad Grenier, Apex Game Director, will join host Stella Chung of IGN to discuss the Battlefield 2042 reveal, what to expect to see from both games on July 22nd as well as the future of FPS games as a whole.

July 13th 10am PT: EA <3s Independent Studios

We love seeing innovation in the industry and we love partnering with studios who have that same passion. So we're devoting an entire Spotlight to the vital role indies play in the industry. Todd Martens of the Los Angeles Times will host a panel featuring Josef Fares of Hazelight (It Takes Two), Olov Redmalm of Zoink (Lost in Random), Melissa Phillips and Abubakar Salim of newcomers Silver Rain Games, and Guha Bala of Velan (Knockout City). This is guaranteed to be a spirited and wide-ranging discussion!

July 19th 4pm PT: Madden NFL 22 All-Access: Scouting – How the Community is Shaping Madden NFL 22

Fans always influence their favorite games. This year, EA Sports Madden NFL 22 is taking that idea to a new level by putting the voice of the player at the heart of the development process earlier than ever via the Madden Design Council. Find out how fans impacted the development of Franchise Mode and helped bring to life highly requested features like Staff Management, weekly game strategy and a new scenario engine.Plus, did we mention you'll get the first ever deep dive reveal of the brand new scouting feature coming to Madden NFL 22 via a live service update targeted in September? Join EA Sports' Seann Graddy, Tom Lischke, and Andre Weingarten, as they come together to discuss the vision for their ultimate sandbox mode, Franchise. Not to mention, the panel will be hosted by Nick Mizesko, longtime play-by-play announcer for the Madden Championship Series.

July 20th 10am PT: More EA SPORTS!

Look, we're not allowed to tell you much about this one yet, sorry. But we can say this Spotlight will highlight an extremely cool new addition to an extremely popular and long-running EA SPORTS franchise. We may have said too much already. Just keep your calendar free, OK?

July 22nd 10am PT: EA Play Live

With all these Spotlights, you may be wondering what will be left for the main event. The answer: a lot. Diving deep in the Spotlight series allows for the EA Play Live main show to make games the unwavering focus, with new gameplay reveals, a few giveaways and other surprises. Lifelong gamer and WWE superstar Austin Creed will host the event and keep things moving right along.

Now, obviously we can't tell you everything that will be there on July 22nd. But we can tell you that this year EA Play Live will start at 10:00am PT / 7:00pm CET with a short pre-show that serves as a recap of sorts, before the main show brings the real excitement, focusing on games that are coming out soon rather than in the all-to-distant future. The show is a fast-paced one, coming in around 40 minutes and will feature what's next for games like Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. You'll also see the first gameplay for Lost in Random, featuring explosive dice battles, time-freezing tactics and card collection. We'll have a couple other games to highlight as well, but for those, you'll just have to wait and see.