Elemental: Reforged Releases Beta 2 For Early Access Players

Elemental: Reforged has been given a new update in Early Access, as Beta 2 provides more enhancements and support to the title

Article Summary Elemental: Reforged Beta 2 introduces the Dynasty system for multi-generational hero legacies.

Built-in modding tools and Steam Workshop support enable easy creation and sharing of custom content.

Beta 2 adds localization for multiple languages and significant upgrades to AI opponent behavior.

Restored content brings back lost monsters, champions, quests, and visual improvements from the original.

Stardock Entertainment released a new update this morning for Elemental: Reforged, as Early Access players can try new content for Beta 2. The short version of this update is that you're seeing a number of enhancements to the current content, which include a new Dynasty system for character legacy, customizable modding tools, Steam Workshop support, bug fixes, and support for non-English languages. We have the dev notes below as the update is live this morning for free to those who own the game.

Elemental: Reforged – Beta 2

Beta 2 brings back the most famous feature from the original design, the Dynasty System. In it, player characters can get married, have children and those children can have children and so forth. These new generated characters, in every sense of the word, can then be brought onto the game map as unique champion units with traits (both visual and gameplay abilities) based on the parents. In addition, the built in modding tools, which support map creation, quest making, monster lair creation, dungeon creation, particle editing and much more have been brought into Beta 2. They are now localized and integrated with Steam Workshop so that players can make and share their creations.

Dynasties: Players can now engage with an innovative Dynasty system, allowing them to marry, have children, and nurture their offspring into champions, thereby expanding their legacy across generations.

Fantasy Studio: Players can create fantasy maps, spells, monster lairs, spell effects, quests, magical items, etc.

Steam Workshop Support: Right from the in-game main menu, a UI for managing mods and sharing them online is now available.

Localization Support: The original games were English only. Beta 2 includes support for other languages including German, French, Russian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Polish and more.

Computer Opponent AI: AI players have been substantially enhanced to intelligently craft items for their champions, design their own units, wisely use spells (including ones players make and share online), and much more.

Visual Update: While the remaster can't hide that this was a 2010 era game, the game's visuals continue to be refined and improved as the original high resolution art assets are restored and put into the game.

New Monsters, Champions, Quests and much more: Before War of Magic was released in 2010, a lot of content for it had to be removed in order to fit in 32-bit memory. This content has been brought back and restored; players will encounter many new types of creatures and quests that they didn't see before.

