ELEX 2 Receives New Trailer Giving The Deep Dive On Lore

THQ Nordic and Piranha Bytes released a new trailer for ELEX 2 this week, as they go a bit deeper into the storyline for the game. The four-minute video delves into the world of Magalan from the basics to the finer details of what you can expect coming into this harsh environment. You'll be playing as Jax who will need to explore the open world, learning new skills and putting together new equipment along the way in order to survive and thrive. not to mention forging new bonds with people and factions throughout the lands that will help you along the way. But ultimately, your path is yours to choose as you pick your trade and decide what direction to go in Which includes choosing between being a good guardian or a ruthless slayer. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will release on March 1st, 2022.

Several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet. In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax has to go on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders and find his own son, Dex, who got separated from him. Dive into a huge, hand-crafted, completely unique world with multiple factions and diverse environments set in a post-apocalyptic science fantasy universe. ELEX 2 returns to the post-apocalyptic Science Fantasy world of Magalan – with massive environments that can be explored with unrivaled freedom via jetpack, you will be able to move through the epic story any way you want. Explore the planet of Magalan with unprecedented freedom, using your trusted jetpack to traverse the map and even fly!

Interact with a lived-in world, full of unique NPCs, who: Will remember what you've done and react accordingly, Will join or leave your group depending on how you behave, Are able to be killed, which will have an effect on the story.

Engage in fluid close and ranged combat with a massively improved control system.

Experience a story where your actions have consequences, immersing you in a world of moral decisions.