Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Get A Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Frontier Developments release a new gameplay trailer last week for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey during The Game Awards 2020. Complete with a bit of David Bowie's "Space Oddity" as a backing track, the trailer gives a glimpse into the worlds that you will be exploring using in-game footage rather than creating a bunch of produced videos for the action. The game itself looks pretty stunning and gives new light into the kind of exploration and trouble you'll be getting yourself into. You can pre-order the game for PC right now with console versions on the way shortly, as well as the Deluxe Alpha expansion pack if you so desire. The latter of which will grant you Alpha/Beta access and the official soundtrack to own. Both pre-order packs come with the exclusive Pioneer suit skin as a pre-order bonus. Enjoy the trailer!

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will allow Commanders to explore distant worlds on foot for the very first time, taking on new missions and engaging in intense tactical combat, seamlessly merging with Elite Dangerous' iconic cockpit experience players have come to know and love. Players will be able to customize their characters for ground operations with different specialized suits and gear options and meet with other Commanders in social hubs across the galaxy. These hubs will provide ideal locations to plan their next move, form alliances and acquire and upgrade new equipment. Action takes on a new dimension in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey through multiple spheres of combat. Starships, ground vehicles and commanders collide during devastating air-to-ground firefights. Players will be able to choose from an array of weapons and gear to suit their own play style and try to gain a tactical advantage, but it will be up to them to choose between all-out guns-blazing action or taking a stealthier approach.