Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Has Been Pushed Back With New Schedules

Frontier Developments revealed today that they have pushed back their release of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey with a new schedule. The company sent out information to the media this morning alerting us and fans that there has been a change in how things will be working out. First off, the Alpha for the game will be released sometime in Early Spring 2021, so sometime in the month of March is we can expect that to show up. The game will then be released on PC first with them aiming for late Spring, pending how the Alpha phase goes. Finally, the console release will be rolled back to Fall 2021. We have a snippet of the letter sent to us this morning for you to read below from the studio.

2020 was a difficult year for many, but in spite of those challenges we are pleased with our progress towards what is a truly ambitious new era for the game. We've been delighted with the excitement and positive response to our development diaries, interviews, streams and trailers and want to thank all of you for your continued support.

The ongoing impact of the pandemic however, including the renewed lockdowns in 2021, continues to put added pressure on our teams and ultimately our development timeline. We have therefore had to make the difficult decision to make some adjustments and changes to our existing development roadmap.

Our PC plans have only been affected by a small amount, however our plans for the console release will unfortunately see a larger development shift. Please do know that these difficult decisions have been made with a focus on making Odyssey as incredible as it can possibly be for all our Commanders regardless of their platform, while also respecting realistic project deadlines for our teams during this difficult global situation. We would like to sincerely apologise to all of our community. We know you have been waiting patiently and how disappointing and frustrating this must be.