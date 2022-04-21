Dune: Spice Wars Reveals Both Price & Minimum Specs

Funcom revealed a few new details to Dune: Spice Wars before the game is released into Early Access on Steam on April 26th. The team released a large FAQ detailing everything you need to know about the game before you have a chance to play it. The two major points they wanted to get across were the price, which will be $30, and the specs needed to play it. Surprisingly, there won't be a ton required of the game. The minimum recommendation is to have an Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz, a NVidia GTX 1050, 4 GB RAM, and 4GB disk space. While the recommended settings are to have an AMD Ryzen 7 3.00 GHz, a NVidia GTX 1080, 16 GB RAM, and 8 GB disk space. We have more of the FAQ below, and you can read it in full here.

How big will the download be?

The game client should be around 3GB at release.

Can we preload the game on Steam?

There are no plans for a pre-load option at this time but with the download size being on the smaller side, a pre-load shouldn't be necessary.

Is the game based on the movie, or the books?

The game is primarily an adaptation of the books, but many other Dune sources have influenced us in our design, including the boardgames, comics, card games, and the Denis Villeneuve movie. Every stone added to the edifice helps make it grander, even if the books obviously remain the seminal work.

How many new factions can we expect during Early Access? Do you expect to add more factions to the game beyond the one already planned?

At least one additional Dune faction is planned during Early Access and yes! Priorities for Early Access will change depending on the feedback we receive from the community (from experience, multiplayer will probably be high on the list). That said, we have ideas for many different factions, with even more asymmetrical gameplay.

What made you choose the 4 release factions (Atreides, Harkonnen, Fremen, Smugglers) as your base factions?

The Atreides and Harkonnen are a staple of the universe that pretty much had to be there. For the other two (Smugglers and Fremen) we wanted something that would feel different both in terms of theme and gameplay. The Fremen are a significant force that is very present and potent in the books, and that has been almost ignored in previous video games. We felt their time to shine was overdue. As for the Smugglers, they are also an important part of Arrakis and provide a good way to explore the universe from a different angle and again, provide unique ways to play the game.

When will multiplayer be available in Spice Wars?

We expect it to be early during the Early Access, but this will depend on the feedback we get from the community. We will have fine tuning to do as well as new features to add and we'll prioritize all this shortly after the EA release.

Will there be a competitive multiplayer feature?

That will be for the community to decide ;-)

Can we use a gamepad or is it keyboard and mouse only?

Keyboard & mouse only for now. A 4X game has a lot of moving parts and interactions and gamepad support would require a completely different UI to feel good.

Will the game have a tutorial?

The game has a tutorial that helps players directly as they play the game. We believe it is better to have an integrated experience than a standalone tutorial, if the game permits it. We feel Dune: Spice Wars is accessible enough that an integrated tutorial will work and be a better experience.