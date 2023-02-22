Elodie Games Announces New Game Code-Named Project Skies Elodie Games has revealed their first game in the works as they have an action RPG on the way they're calling Project Skies, for now.

Elodie Games revealed the first game they are working on as a new studio as they announced a free-to-play co-op action RPG, code-named Project Skies. This particular game is being worked on by industry vets who have previously worked for companies such as Riot Games, Blizzard, and BioWare. Taking inspiration from a lot of the games they previously worked on while trying to develop their own unique world. We don't have much beyond what they released today. You can read more below and check out the artwork for the game, as they are taking signups for the Pre-Alpha now.

"Project Skies draws inspiration from the many RPG, MMO, and MOBA games our team members have worked on, such as League of Legends, LoL: Wild Rift, World of Warcraft, Lord of the Rings Online, the Mass Effect series, and Dragon Age. Project Skies is a social co-op action RPG game with deep progression and replayability. Players take control of iconic champions and explore the vibrant, uplifting fantasy universe of Project Skies. The gameplay experience is deeply co-op and seeks to bring you and your friends closer together through both casual and competitive play. Project Skies is being built as a fully crossplay experience."

"Our gameplay, art direction, and underlying technology come together to create an experience that feels fully featured and native on every platform we support. This, along with our co-op gameplay, brings players together, regardless of platform preference. Of course, players can switch platforms at any time while retaining their full progress. We're still early in development on Project Skies, but we're excited to start welcoming players in our upcoming pre-alpha playtests on both PC and mobile devices. If you're ready for the next great adventure you can share with your friends, please register for our pre-alpha at bit.ly/projectskies. Spaces in the pre-alpha will be limited initially, but we will ramp up the frequency and size of our playtests throughout the year. Those who register will be alerted via email when a spot opens up."