Embark On Geriatric Adventures With Grandma No!

Can you handle running your daily life as an old person while taking care of your grandkid? Find out in Grandma No!, coming to PC

Article Summary Experience hilarious physics challenges in Grandma No!, a 3D adventure game coming soon to PC via Steam.

Take on the role of a grandma juggling chores and babysitting, dodging chaos with every task.

Navigate wild scenarios in three quirky locations filled with unpredictable surprises.

Laugh through high-stakes interactions as you unlock outfits and tackle mayhem in style.

Indie game developer Wallride Games and publisher Super Rare Originals announced their next game today, as Grandma No! is coming to PC via Steam. The game has you playing as a grandma who has been stuck with her grandkid for the weekend as she now tries to take care of a bunch of chores on her own. The title itself is a 3D physics challenge with a ton of minigames where you try to complete everything and escape death and harm to you and the baby. The game has no release date beyond the words "coming soon," but you can check out the trailer and more here while we wait for more info.

Grandma No!

In Grandma No!, it's up to the player to keep things under control, or the house turns into a whirlwind of chaos; a range of challenges and scenarios that need to be resolved await. What chaos ensues when Grandma gets stuck babysitting her grandkid out of the blue? Grandma, No! is a physics-based, laugh-out-loud adventure where the player steps into the worn-out slippers of a grandma who's in way over her head. She is trying to survive her day without burning the house down – or maybe she'll embrace the mayhem. The gameplay takes a turn when 'simple' tasks go off the rails. Taking out the trash may lead to something unexpected, while cooking dinner could end up with more fire than flavor. Each challenge is designed to be wilder than the last, and new outfits for Grandma can be unlocked along the way so she can tackle the mayhem in style.

Chaotic Physics Madness: Grandma's daily chores turn into absurd adventures thanks to unpredictable physics. Embrace the hilarity.

Three Wild Locations: Explore Grandma's garden, backyard, kitchen, and living room, each loaded with bonkers tasks and out-of-this-world surprises.

High-Stakes Interactions: Hyper interactive playground where your actions may have permanent consequences.

Expect the Unexpected: From freaky twists to guest appearances, there's always something bizarre waiting to derail your plans.

