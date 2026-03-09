Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cygnus Cross, Emberville

Emberville Drops New Trailer Featuring Cast & Gameplay

Check out the latest trailer for the game Emberville as they reveal the game's cast as well as mroe of the gameplay to come

Indie game developer and publisher Cygnus Cross has released a new trailer today for their upcoming title, Emberville. The trailer does two things at once as it shows off more of the gameplay on the way for the pixel art action-adventure RPG, while also revealing the voice cast for the game that includes Alex Jordan, Doug Cockle, and Abubakar Salim. ENjoy the trailer above as the game is being aimed for a Summer 2026 release.

Tired and confused, you awake engulfed in darkness, in a prison that appears to have no end, known as the Vitromotus. Your memories are clouded, but your desire for freedom allows you to endure. With nothing but your wits and might, you carve your way out with determination, eager to embrace the light of the sun. Yet, as despair slowly consumes your spirit, a ray of hope shines forward. Imprisoned like countless others, the denizens of a once thriving town, now ravaged by vicious forces, await your aid. As you rescue them from various, terrible fates, they will lend their skills and help you rebuild their homes. You will learn their trades, secrets, and dreams while assisting them in their many quests. And perhaps, in time, become a legend in the chronicles of their land: Emberville.

Fast-Paced Combat Mechanics: The combat is fast-paced and action-oriented, with a wide variety of weapons, skills, and abilities.

Multifaceted Game Progression: Progression is multifaceted, with players leveling up weapon and armor categories to unlock new classes, leveling up and learning crafting and gathering skills, rescuing NPCs to enhance and rebuild Emberville, and exploring the world to uncover hidden treasures and secrets.

Farming, Gathering, and Crafting: Emberville features farming, gathering, and crafting skills that can be used to grow crops, gather plants, wood, and minerals, and craft items, which can be improved by leveling up, learning skills, blueprints, and recipes.

Estate: A customizable creative player area, with houses, buildings, and objects that can be custom-placed and used to improve skills, craft items, and as a chill spot.

Procedural Generation: The world of Emberville can be explored through a giant procedurally generated world that contains procedurally generated levels with a great variety of events, biomes, enemies, treasures, and so on.

