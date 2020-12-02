Enad Global 7 Is Set To Acquire Daybreak Games

Daybreak Games is about to have a new owner as Enad Global 7 announced today that they will be acquiring the company soon. Daybreak has had a bit of an interesting history over the years, originally being Sony Online Entertainment until 2015, then sold to Columbus Nova and changed into Daybreak, then recently splitting itself into three different studios with Dimensional Ink Games working on DC Universe Online, Darkpaw Games forging out EverQuest content, and Rogue Planet Games working on Planetside. Aside from that, the company is primarily known for H1Z1, now known as Z1 Battle Royale. The news come off the heels of Enad Global 7 announcing they had acquired Piranha Games, current developers of the MechWarrior video game series, only that reveal seemed like it was just another day at the office while this one they made a much bigger deal out of. The deal will be for $300m on a cash and debt free basi, which consists of a cash payment and newly issued shares in EG7. We have a few quotes about the acquitions from the announcement below.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Daybreak into the EG7 family today," said Robin Flodin, CEO and Co-founder of EG7. "Daybreak is a company that I have the utmost admiration for, not only for their games but the teams behind those games and services. Together we have bold and exciting plans for the future and I look forward to making those dreams a reality for gamers all over the world." "On behalf of the Daybreak team and all of our players, we are elated to be joining the EG7 family. The combined companies are strategically positioned to expand Daybreak's unique and iconic portfolio of live games and will help amplify our passion for making great games for our awesome communities," said Jason Epstein, Executive Chairman of Daybreak. "I look forward to working closely with the team at EG7 to continue to deliver incredible experiences for our players around the world." "Daybreak Games has an incredible legacy, an impressive portfolio of game franchises and the most incredible community of players combined with EG7, we are better positioned to expand on those amazing IPs, grow its development teams and player communities and fund exciting future games," said Ji Ham, CEO of Daybreak.