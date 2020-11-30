MechWarrior Developer Piranha Games Acquired By Enad Global 7

Looks like the MechWarrior video game series' complicated history takes another turn as Piranha Games has been acquired. The company was acquired by Enad Global 7, who only posted this lengthy and boring agreement about the acquisition with absolutely no reasoning why or company quotes about their excitement over it or any flavor to the situation. Not even the folks at Piranha posted anything about it beyond retweeting news from a Canadian tech website, since they are located in Vancouver, British Columbia. You'd think a deal like this might spark a little bit of happiness or excitement from either side, but it seems like this is just another day at the office for both companies as they pretty much just dropped the news before heading off for the holiday.

According to the deal, Enad Global 7 has agreed to acquire the company along with the entire development team (currently boasting 65 people) at $31.4m CND. That comes out to roughly 24.1m USD. The company will pay out 2/3 of it in cash while the final 1/3 will be paid out in shares of Enad Global 7, which will be newly issued. There's a bit of a bonus to it, if Piranha can hit certain performance points before the end of 2025, they will end up getting another $63.4m CND out of the deal that will be split evenly as both cash and shares. That's an extra $4.68m USD. If the deal goes through it will take place somewhere in Q1 2021, after which it is reported that Phranha will keep running as an independent studio with no management changes or interference. We'll see how long that stays intact, provided the deal does go through, as it wouldn't be the first time a bigger conglomerate promised to leave a game company alone and changed their minds less than a year into the deal.