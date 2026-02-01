Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: Scorpion Masqué, The Encyclopedia of Monsters

Encyclopedia of Monsters Announced For Summer Release

A new tabletop series called The Encyclopedia of Monsters was announced recently, set to be released in June after a few convention displays

Article Summary Encyclopedia of Monsters is a cooperative and evolving memory game arriving this June.

Created by top designers Antoine Bauza, Corentin Lebrat, and Théo Rivière for young players.

Play spans five colorful volumes, each representing a continent and featuring unique monsters.

Explore new countries, discover legendary creatures, and learn local customs while you play.

Hatchette Boardgames and Scorpion Masqué have announced a brand-new series of titles in one collection: The Encyclopedia of Monsters. This new title is a cooperative and evolving memory game for children created by Antoine Bauza (7 Wonders, Monster Chase, Mia London), Corentin Lebrat (Draftosaurus, Mia London), and Théo Rivière (Dixit Kids, Detective Charlie). The title is presented as five colourful volumes designed to look like an encyclopedia, representing the five continents of the world. Each with its own challenge inside as they contain everything you need to explore three different countries, with a new way to play each one.

You'll have a few chances to check out the game over the Spring, first during GAMA Expo from March 1-7 at the Hachette Boardgames USA Booth #827, followed by an appearance at Canada Play from April 27–29, and then at the Game Over event in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean in early May. We have more details here as the game will eventually be released on June 10, 2026.

The Encyclopedia of Monsters

Hello Globetrotters! In this cooperative memory game, you will travel around the world in search of the monsters, spirits, and legendary creatures that inhabit it. The Encyclopedia of Monsters comes in 5 colourful Volumes – like a real encyclopedia – that represent the 5 Continents. Each Volume contains all the necessary components to visit that Continent's 3 Countries. Each Country offers you new ways to play, with its own rules, challenges, and monsters. Become the world's greatest Monster Expert!

Find all the Monsters! On your turn, play a Monster card and use its Special Rule to try to find the corresponding token. If you successfully find that Monster, it stays visible; otherwise, a Candle is blown out, all the Monsters flip face-down again… and you start over, and try to remember where each one is hiding! This is not just a game! Each page you turn in your encylopedia teaches you something about the customs or creatures of each Country you are visiting, sometimes even in the words of the people who live there.



