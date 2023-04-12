Endless Dungeon Has Officially Been Delayed Until October 2023 Originally set to be out this Spring, SEGA and Amplitude Studios confirmed that Endless Dungeon has been pushed back into the Fall.

SEGA Europe and Amplitude Studios announced this morning that they have officially delayed Endless Dungeon until mid-October. The game was originally set to be released on May 18th, and over the past few months the game has been going through testing periods with streamers, media, and regular players leading up to that date. But it seems they have hit more than just a couple of snags along the way, and have decided to push the game to it's brand new date of October 17th, 2023. Giving the team an additional six months to better incorporate community feedback and irons out the other issues that have come up along the way. According to the team, they will be working on "balancing, meta-progression, onboarding, and general polishing to create the ultimate roguelite experience for players." Here's a quote from the COO that came with today's announcement.

"We're grateful and honored that players are looking forward to playing Endless Dungeon," said Romain de Waubert, General Manager and CCO of Amplitude Studios. "The feedback we've received across our OpenDev sessions so far has proved to us that we truly have something special on our hands, and we want to ensure we have time for the game to reach its full potential. Players have always been at the heart of our studio's philosophy, and releasing Endless Dungeon in October will allow us the extra time to keep working with the community and polishing the game for an amazing day-one experience. We can't wait for fans of the Universe and newcomers alike to experience Endless Dungeon's unique gameplay combination of rogue-lite, tactical action, and tower defense."

While the news is a little disappointing, we'd rather have a game that works right the first time rather than something that requires a bunch of patches to get off the ground. So this will be worth the wait.