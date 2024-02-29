Posted in: Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball FighterZ Has Received New-Gen Update

Bandai Namco dropped a new update for Dragon Ball FighterZ this week, as the game hits new-gen consoles and gets netcode rollback.

Article Summary Dragon Ball FighterZ new-gen update introduces rollback netcode for smoother online play.

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions now have improved netcode, with options for PC players.

No cross-play support, rollback netcode incompatible with some game modes.

Circle Party Match and Party Battle remain on delay-based netcode system.

Bandai Namco has some really awesome news for Dragon Ball FighterZ fans, as the new-gen version of the game has an important update for online gaming. In the most recent reveal, the game now has netcode rollback, giving players across multiple platforms the ability to play against each other without issue. Those looking to incorporate it have a few instructions they'll need to follow at that link. The update also came with some improvements to the game in general, but the main focus here is for online play and making it fair for everyone.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Netcode Rollback

Dragon Ball FighterZ has finally received the long-awaited rollback netcode update that promises to improve the online experience for players. Rollback netcode is a technique that reduces the input lag and visual stuttering that often plague online matches in fighting games. Unlike delay-based netcode, which waits for the synchronization of inputs between players, rollback netcode predicts the inputs and executes them immediately, then corrects any discrepancies later. This creates a smoother and more responsive gameplay that feels closer to offline play.

The update is currently available for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game, while the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions remain on the delay-based netcode system. There is no cross-play support between the different platforms. The PC version, however, has an option to choose between rollback netcode and delay-based netcode which will also affect the matchmaking. Rollback netcode players will not be matching with delay based netcode players. The rollback netcode system is not compatible with some of the game modes in Dragon Ball FighterZ. The Circle Party Match mode, which allows up to six players to participate in a single match, and the Party Battle mode, which allows up to three players to cooperate against a powerful enemy, are both limited to the delay-based netcode system.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!