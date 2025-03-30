Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplitude Studios, Endless Legend 2, Hooded Horse

Endless Legend 2 Reveals Kin of Sheredyn Faction

Endless Legend 2 has revealed a new addition to the game as they showed off more of the Kin of Sheredyn faction in the game

Article Summary Amplitude Studios unveils the Kin of Sheredyn in Endless Legend 2, enhancing gameplay experience.

The Kin are stranded settlers from a powerful empire, facing necrophage attacks on the planet Saiadha.

Faction features include military building boosts, territory preference, and approval-based bonuses.

Commander Garin, a mythical figure, is believed to return and save the Kin from peril.

Indie game developer Amplitude Studios and publisher Hooded Horse revealed a new faction being added to Endless Legend 2, as they showed off the Kin of Sheredyn. The team are slowly building up the sequel to their fantasy turn-based strategy game by showing off new elements and additions, with this being the latest as you have a new powerhouse to fight with who bring something new toi the table. We have more details taken from their latest blog and the new video above. The game does not have a release date yet.

Endless Legend 2 – Kin of Sheredyn

The Kin of Sheredyn are strangers to Saiadha, second-generation descendants of an expedition sent by a mighty interstellar empire. They arrived on the ocean planet decades ago to explore the planet and found a new colony, but instead found themselves stranded on an island. Between devastating storms and relentless necrophage attacks, the planet had turned out to be far more dangerous than they had expected. To make matters worse, their charismatic leader, Commander Garin, disappeared many years ago while exploring ancient ruins of the Endless. Since then, she has become a near mythical figure to many Kin, who believe that she will return to save them.

Martial Builders : Experienced military engineers, the Kin can build military improvements more quickly than other factions.

: Experienced military engineers, the Kin can build military improvements more quickly than other factions. As Was Ordained : The Kin would rather develop their territory than expand further, and gain bonuses for staying under their city cap.

: The Kin would rather develop their territory than expand further, and gain bonuses for staying under their city cap. Religious Favor : The Kin receive stronger bonuses and penalties for high or low approval in their cities.

: The Kin receive stronger bonuses and penalties for high or low approval in their cities. Idol's Grace: Every hero serving in the Kin of Sheredyn empire increases the Approval of their cities.

Every hero serving in the Kin of Sheredyn empire increases the Approval of their cities. Warrior Honor : The Kin believe in honor and justice, so they will support wars they see as justified, but oppose them if they don't.

: The Kin believe in honor and justice, so they will support wars they see as justified, but oppose them if they don't. Resilient Heart: Kin of Sheredyn troops recover faster in their own territory.

