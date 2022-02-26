Endzone – A World Apart Announces Distant Places DLC For Spring

Assemble Entertainment revealed a new DLC coming to Endzone – A World Apart as players will soon venture to Distant Places. This new content will be taking you out of your comfort zone and putting you into places you never thought you'd be exploring. What's more, this content will also catapult you into the future as you're now seeing the efforts of those who have been living in bunkers for decades now set back up above the surface. We got more info and screenshots for you below as the content will drop sometime in May 2022 for both Steam and GOG.

The Distant Places DLC takes place centuries after settlers were able to regain a foothold on the surface of Earth after having been in subterranean bunkers for over 150 years to escape a radioactive hellscape on the ground above. The DLC introduces some highly requested features, such as brand new territories to discover and explore via Hot Air Balloon; settlers of the "endzone" will be able to fly to unseen destinations far beyond their usual borders in search of other displaced survivors, new food items, and brand new building blueprints. A Story Untold: Experience 12 story-driven, large-scale global expeditions that take you to four varied, yet unseen places of the world. Suited for only the most well-equipped adventurers, they offer uncertain but very rewarding outcomes.

Brick by Brick: Support and expand the settlement with new buildings by discovering blueprints during treacherous new expeditions.

Support and expand the settlement with new buildings by discovering blueprints during treacherous new expeditions. Beyond the Mysterious Beyond: Driven by an insatiable quest for knowledge and resources, settlers can take to the skies aboard their purpose-built hot air balloon in search of new opportunities.

Driven by an insatiable quest for knowledge and resources, settlers can take to the skies aboard their purpose-built hot air balloon in search of new opportunities. Fruit Salad, Yummy Yummy: Give the gift of scurvy prevention, by letting settlers experience the unique tastes and merits of six all-new exotic seeds like coconuts and bananas.