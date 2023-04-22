Enhance Studios Reveals Humanity Release Date With New Trailer Enhance Studios has released a new trailer for their upcoming game Humanity, in which they reveal the official release date.

Enhance Studios revealed an all-new trailer for their upcoming game Humanity, which not only shows it off but finally gives us a proper release date. If you haven't seen much of the game yet, we don't blame you, as they haven't really been too forthcoming about what this one is about. Suffice it to say; this is an action-puzzle title that serves as a collaboration between designer Yugo Nakamura and legendary creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi. We now know from the brand new trailer released this week (which you can enjoy down at the bottom) that the game will be released on May 16th for multiple platforms across PC, console, and VR.

"In Humanity, you control a glowing Shiba Inu, placing commands on the ground for a giant marching horde of people to follow. Make them turn, jump, float through the air, swim, climb, etc., all to reach the goal (or goals) in each stage. The game gradually introduces these mechanics and more, combining them with each other and new elements to ramp up the challenge the further you go. We've been incredibly flattered to hear Humanity compared to classics of this era like Intelligent Cube, Echochrome, and Devil Dice (among others), even Katamari Damacy and Parappa the Rapper – all fresh and unique designer-led games out of Japan that broke new ground and did it with style. And whether you share that nostalgia or not, or were even gaming back then, we hope you'll enjoy that same spirit in Humanity: stylish and different, but with a deeply satisfying game at the core."

"The game will be available on day one as part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, at no additional cost to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. Whether you own a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, or Steam Deck, are a PS VR2, PS VR, PC VR or TV-only gamer , want to craft your own levels or just sit back and enjoy some action-platforming and puzzle-strategizing."