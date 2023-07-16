Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enshrouded, Keen Games

Enshrouded Shows Off Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Enshrouded, as Keen Games have given you a decent look at what's to come in the game.

Indie game developer and publisher Keen Games have released a new trailer for Enshrouded, showing off a pretty good look at the gameplay. You're getting nearly three minutes' worth of content in the trailer, which you can check out below, highlighting many of the game's settings and mechanics as you'll work to build a kingdom back from nothing. The video specifically focuses on building and terraforming the land, which will come in handy to work out your own locale and make it an amazing fortified place. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is set to be released sometime this year.

"Enshrouded is set in a decaying world of magic and beauty, ruined by a pestilence unleashed from the depths of the earth. Roaming and ravaging the land are the mutated remnants of its fallen people — driven to madness and controlled by the fog. But above the mists and hidden deep in ancient temples, warriors from a forgotten age sleep, dreamless and impervious to time. Players awaken as "Flameborn," the last hope of an ancient civilization. Guided by nothing but a latent arcane power in their veins, they must hunt, gather, and craft to unleash their power and untangle the secrets of a ruined realm of epic beauty. To unlock truth, treasure, and wisdom, the player must venture into the lush forests, unyielding deserts, deep fissures, and lost dungeons of the land."

"But set against them is the Shroud, a creeping blight that absorbs and mutates all life it encounters in Enshrouded. To push back the Shroud, the Flameborn must ascend a deep open skill tree to master powerful weapons, spells, and armor — developing their own unique playstyle to withstand warring factions of fell creatures and conquer merciless bosses in heart-pounding combat. To protect themselves from the fog and bring life back to the kingdom, players can shape the world's terrain and unleash their creativity to build bases and epic homes customized to the last detail with a vast array of materials and furniture. Beyond showcasing treasure, powerful NPCs can be awakened, unlocking advanced workshops and the ability to craft unique items and mythic weapons."

Survival & Exploration: Survive and conquer Embervale, a vast continent full of mutated creatures, mysteries, and secrets to discover.

Survive and conquer Embervale, a vast continent full of mutated creatures, mysteries, and secrets to discover. ARPG Combat: Play as the Flameborn and battle the Fiends, Fell, and other corrupted creatures. Learn their tactical schemes, upgrade your character's skills, and battle the hordes of enemies to dispel the Shroud.

Play as the Flameborn and battle the Fiends, Fell, and other corrupted creatures. Learn their tactical schemes, upgrade your character's skills, and battle the hordes of enemies to dispel the Shroud. Boss Battles: Face the scourges of Embervale by challenging the faction's monstrous leaders; you'll need courage and your mythical weapons to triumph over them.

Face the scourges of Embervale by challenging the faction's monstrous leaders; you'll need courage and your mythical weapons to triumph over them. Crafting & Base Building: Rescue legendary artisans, discover long-lost recipes, and build awe-inspiring homes designed to the last detail and shape the world's terrain to your liking.

Rescue legendary artisans, discover long-lost recipes, and build awe-inspiring homes designed to the last detail and shape the world's terrain to your liking. Character Customization: Personalize your character and appearance, and upgrade your weapons and armor in Enshrouded's extensive crafting system.

