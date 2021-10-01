Epic Chef Will Release On Consoles & PC This November

Infinigon Games and publisher Team17 revealed that Epic Chef is finally headed to all three major consoles as well as PC this November. This is a fun little narrative-driven cooking adventure where you are one of the townsfolk in a place called Ambrosia where you will find everyone is in deep competition with each other over a special cooking battle ring. And that includes you, whether you like it or not. The town has a lot of issues roaming around it including pirates, corrupt guards, mages who are kind of jerks, and more. Will you be able to dazzle them all with your culinary skills? You can find out when the game releases on November 11th, 2021.

Epic Chef follows the adventures of Zest, a newcomer to Ambrosia – the culinary combat capital of Concordia – as he aims to become the best chef in the kingdom. Featuring a dynamic recipe system to rustle up over 100,000 unique dishes from ingredients grown and reared on his newly acquired dilapidated haunted villa, Zest must combine a litany of flavours with growing prowess in the kitchen to best the master chefs of Concordia at their own game and take the culinary crown. Story Time: A wonderfully crafted narrative unfolds as players journey to become the very best chef in Ambrosia

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Epic Chef | Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/4IRdyfKe9p4)