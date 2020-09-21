Epic Games Blames Apple For Fortnite: Save The World Ending On Mac

The latest volley from Epic Games against Apple in their fight comes at the loss of Mac players on Fortnite: Save The World. The company posted this notice last week (which we have a snippet for you to read below) letting Mac users know that due to their continued fight with Apple has prevented them from sending patches and updates to the game. Because of this, they're putting an end to it and sending out refunds to players. While it is a letdown for those who have enjoyed a version of the game that isn't battle royale-focused, we're guessing this is only temporary. We're guessing that whenever the lawsuit ends, and if the two companies ca be amicable toward each other, the game will eventually come back. But with recent filings showing the two companies being very bitter toward each other in court, that may be a long time coming.

Apple is preventing Epic from signing games and patches for distribution on Mac, which ends our ability to develop and offer Fortnite: Save The World for the platform. Specifically, our upcoming v14.20 release will cause bugs for players on v13.40, resulting in a very poor experience. Since we are no longer able to sign updates and release fixes for these issues, beginning September 23, 2020, Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on macOS. We are issuing a refund for all players who purchased any Save The World Founder's or Starter Packs (including Upgrades) and played Save The World on macOS between September 17, 2019 and September 17, 2020. Additionally, any purchased V-Bucks spent on Llamas on macOS in this period will also be refunded. As of today, September 17, 2020, Save the World Starter Packs will no longer be available for purchase on macOS.