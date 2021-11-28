Epic Games Is In The Process Of Acquiring Harmonix

Epic Games is looking to add a new studio to its list as they are currently in the process of acquiring music-centric studio Harmonix. EG posted a blog about it, which we have the statement for you down below, as well as Harmonix on the incoming deal. Neither side when into the finer details of the deal, but what we do know is that Harmonix will start working with the EG team to collaborate on music-related items and events in Fortnite, and they will continue to support games such as Fuser and Rock Band with DLC and online content. However, in Harmonix's own blog, when answering a FAQ about certain aspects, they did say no new instruments will be made for Rock Band, and they mentioned nothing about future games being made. We'll see in time if anything major changes for the company, but it is odd that beyond DLC, they don't seem to have anything in the works.

Today we are delighted to welcome Harmonix to Epic Games. Harmonix is one of the world's leading independent game development studios, best known for creating the Rock Band and Dance Central franchises. Harmonix has a track record of creating fun and engaging music experiences designed for everyone to enjoy. As we work to build the metaverse, this expertise is needed to reimagine how music is experienced, created and distributed. The Harmonix team will collaborate closely with Epic to develop musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite while continuing to support existing titles including Rock Band 4. Check out this post on Harmonix's blog for more details. "Harmonix has always aspired to create the world's most beloved interactive music experiences, and by joining Epic we will be able to do this at scale," said Alex Rigopulos, Co-Founder and Chairman at Harmonix. "Together we will push the creative boundaries of what's possible and invent new ways for our players to make, perform and share music." "Music is already bringing millions of people together in Fortnite, from our emotes to global concerts and events," said Alain Tascan, Vice President of Game Development at Epic Games. "Together with the Harmonix team we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants."