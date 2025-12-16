Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Escape Simulator 2, Pine Studio

Escape Simulator 2 Releases Free Christmas-Themed Room

Escape Simulator 2 has a new free update available right now, as they are giving you a new holiday-themed room to escape from

Indie game developer and publisher Pine Studio has given Escape Simulator 2 a brand-new free update, as players have something to do for the holidays. The first free update since it launched back in October, the update has given players a new escape room to get out of completely with festive decor and references to holiday films for those with an eagle eye. Can you escape Christmas? Do you really want to? You can see more in the latest trailer above, as the content is available now when you update the game.

Escape Simulator 2

Escape Simulator 2 is the sequel to the best-selling escape room game. With immersive new environments, deeper puzzles, and innovative builder tools, it's the ultimate first-person escape room experience. In this brand-new adventure for 1–8 players, budding puzzle solvers can immerse themselves in the series' most intricate escape rooms yet, crafted with input from real-life escape room experts and legendary Escape Simulator community builders. Players will be able to explore detailed environments to uncover clues and solve a range of mysteries, including the fate of a stranded starship, the secrets of Count Dracula's castle, and the hidden location of a cursed pirate treasure.

Puzzle-Solving Mystery – Dive into the series' most detailed environments yet and solve 12 brand-new, puzzle-filled escape rooms from a cursed pirate ship to a derelict star ship.

Dive into the series' most detailed environments yet and solve 12 brand-new, puzzle-filled escape rooms from a cursed pirate ship to a derelict star ship. Escape Solo or With Friends – Tackle each challenge on your own or use the new lobby room to meet up with friends and take on the ultimate cooperative escape room experience.

Tackle each challenge on your own or use the new lobby room to meet up with friends and take on the ultimate cooperative escape room experience. Enhanced Physics & Interactions – Feel like you're walking into a real-life escape room, with every part of the environment designed for interactivity and discovery.

Feel like you're walking into a real-life escape room, with every part of the environment designed for interactivity and discovery. Room Editor 2.0 – Create and share your dream escape rooms with an upgraded suite of creative tools including a brand-new lighting engine, building constructor, and animation editor.

