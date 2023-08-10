Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Escape Simulator, Pine Studio

Escape Simulator Announces New Portal Escape Chamber DLC

The latest DLC for Escape Simulator will give you some throwback feelings for Portal, as the Portal Escape Chamber DLC is coming next month.

Indie game developer and publisher Pine Studio revealed their latest DLC for Escape Simulator as they are adding the Portal Escape Chamber. The content will play out like previous DLC additions, in which you'll need to solve puzzles and figure a way out of the room you're in. However, this one comes with a Portal twist, as the team is working with Valve to bring the sights and sounds from the iconic physics game to their puzzle sim. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer, as it will be released for free on September 7th, 2023.

"Co-op puzzle game Escape Simulator's upcoming Portal Escape Chamber DLC takes you behind the scenes at the Aperture Science Computer-Aided Enrichment Center with a Portal-themed escape room. In this new DLC designed by Pine Studio with permission from Valve, a minor workplace incident involving thermal discouragement beam emitters has the Aperture Laboratories on lockdown with you (and up to nine other players) trapped inside. Please don't panic, as you may distract your fellow test subjects. You'll need to solve puzzles, repair a Personality Core, reunite with old cubed-shaped friends, and break Aperture Laboratories' safety protocols to escape. And this time around, the cake is not a lie. We promise.'

Solve puzzles. Face a growing collection of interactive escape rooms, spread across seven weird and wonderful locations: "Labyrinth of Egypt," "Adrift in Space," "Edgewood Mansion," "Omega Corporation," "Steampunk Airship," "Leonardo's Workshop" and "Wild West."

Team up with friends. Every Escape Simulator room supports online co-op! Join forces with friends to test your teamwork & tackle puzzles together.

Powered by the community. Use the Room Editor to build your very own *dream* escape room. Or dive into one of the 3,500+ custom rooms built by our creative community.

Dress to impress. Wear silly hats, customize your character & wear a series of themed outfits, tailor-made for each puzzle environment.

Cause chaos! Smash vases. Melt locks. Rearrange the furniture. Make a mess! If it's not nailed down, you can pick it up (and inevitably throw it at your friends).

