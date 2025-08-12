Posted in: Counter-Strike 2, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESL FACEIT Group, Katowice, Poland

ESL Pro League Confirms Poland Event For Season 24

The ESL Pro League revealed today that they will be bringing a Counter-Strike 2 event to Katowice, Poland, as part of Season 24

Article Summary ESL Pro League Season 24 Finals will take place in Katowice, Poland, at the iconic Spodek Arena in 2026.

The event runs from September 24 to October 11, with playoffs in front of a live audience from October 9-11.

Top Counter-Strike 2 teams will compete for a $1 million prize pool and the prestigious ESL Pro League trophy.

Katowice and ESL FACEIT Group renew their historic partnership, boosting the city’s global esports legacy.

ESL FACEIT Group announced this morning that they will bring the ESL Pro League Season 24 Finals to Poland, as the event is headed to the Spodek Arena in Katowice. The tournament will run from September 24 to October 11, 2026, featuring the best of the best teams competing in Counter-Strike 2, vying for a piece of the $1 million prize pool. The Finals will take over the arena from October 9-11, 2026, featuring several days of competition, as well as on and off-site events for fans to take part in. You can check out more details below from this morning's announcement.

ESL Pro League – Season 24 in Katowice

From October 9-11, 2026, one of the most recognizable venues in esports will welcome fans from Poland and beyond to witness a battle between the world's best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) teams. This will mark ESL's commitment to returning EPL's Playoffs to a live arena environment, delivering an unmatched tournament experience. The 24th Season of ESL Pro League, the world's biggest Counter-Strike League, will take place from September 24 to October 11, 2026, with teams competing for $1,000,000 in Total Winnings and the coveted trophy. The playoffs of the season will see the top teams go head-to-head in the Spodek Arena, known for hosting some of the most memorable moments in esports history. EFG and the city of Katowice share a mutual understanding and intent to extend their partnership, starting with hosting ESL Pro League Season 24 at Katowice's Spodek Arena.

"For years now, Katowice has been a symbol of global esports, and Spodek – its temple. The return of the ESL Pro League to a format with a live audience and the choice of our city as the host of the finals is a sign of trust and recognition for our long-standing cooperation with ESL FACEIT Group. The city of Katowice strengthens its position as the Counter-Strike history will be written here once again – with the best players and thousands of fans from around the world," said Marcin Krupa, Mayor of Katowice.

"For over a decade, ESL Pro League has been a cornerstone of competitive Counter-Strike, and we've been eager to bring it back in front of a big live audience, as esports is at its best when experienced live in-person," said Marc Winther, Director Game Ecosystems – Counter-Strike, at ESL FACEIT Group. "Katowice has been the birthplace of dozens of champions, and Spodek Arena has witnessed countless iconic moments over the years – it's where Counter-Strike truly took a massive leap. With its storied history and inimitable atmosphere, there's no better place for our fans to enjoy the thrill of ESL Pro League live."

