ESL Pro League Season 20 Playoffs & Finals Announced

ESL Pro League Season 20 has started this past week, as the Playoffs and the Finals will be taking place in St. Julian’s, Malta

Article Summary ESL Pro League Season 20 kicks off with 32 teams competing for the title in St. Julian’s, Malta.

Group stages happen from September 3-16 with quadruple brackets, advancing the top 4 teams to Playoffs.

Playoffs run September 17-21; Grand Finals on September 22 feature best-of-five matchup for $170,000 prize.

Attending teams include back-to-back champions MOUZ and notable teams like Astralis, FaZe Clan, and Team Liquid.

ESL FACEIT Group has kicked off the Season 20 closer for ESL Pro League this week, as 32 teams will compete this month for the title. The group stages have already started and will be running for another week or so, which will lead to the playoff stages at the InterContinental Malta in St. Julian's, Malta, from September 17-21, followed by the Finals on September 22. We have more info on the event below.

ESL Pro League Season 20

Group Stage: September 3-16

The 32 teams will be divided into four groups of eight and compete against each other in a triple-elimination bracket featuring best-of-three matches. The top four teams from each group will advance to the Playoffs. Group A&B: September 3-8 Group C&D: September 10-15



Playoffs: September 17-21

The Playoffs will see the 16 best teams face off in best-of-three matches in the single elimination bracket.

Grand Finals: September 22

The Grand Finals will feature the top two teams of the Playoffs facing off in a best-of-five series. The winner will be crowned ESL Pro League Season 20 Champion, take home the top prize of $170,000, and qualify for the first ESL Pro Tour Championship event of 2025.

Teams Attending

EPL Season 20 will feature back-to-back Season 18 and 19 Champions MOUZ, who are attempting to become the first team in history to win three EPL tournaments in a row.

Astralis (Partner Team)

BIG (Partner Team)

Complexity Gaming (Partner Team)

ENCE (Partner Team)

FaZe Clan (Partner Team)

Fnatic (Partner Team)

FURIA Esports (Partner Team)

G2 Esports (Partner Team)

HEROIC (Partner Team)

MOUZ (Partner Team)

Natus Vincere (Partner Team)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Partner Team)

Team Liquid (Partner Team)

Team Vitality (Partner Team)

MIBR (ESL Challenger Melbourne 2024 Winner)

Team Falcons (ESL Challenger Jönköping 2024 Runner-up*)

Sangal Esports (ESL Challenger League Season 47 – Europe Winner)

KOI (ESL Challenger League Season 47 – Europe Runner-up)

M80 (ESL Challenger League Season 47 – North America Winner)

Wildcard Gaming (ESL Challenger League Season 47 – North America Runner-up)

Lynn Vision Gaming (ESL Challenger League Season 47 – Asia Winner)

ATOX Esports (ESL Challenger League Season 47 – Asia Runner-up)

Imperial Esports (ESL Challenger League Season 47 – South America Winner)

RED Canids (ESL Challenger League Season 47 – South America Runner-up)

FlyQuest (ESL Challenger League Season 47 – Oceania Winner)

Rooster (ESL Challenger League Season 47 – Oceania Runner-up)

3DMAX (ESL Pro League Season 20 – EU Pre-Qualifier Winner)

Team Spirit (ESL World Ranking Global)

Virtus.pro (ESL World Ranking Global)

The MongolZ (ESL World Ranking Global)

9z Globant (ESL World Ranking Global)

Eternal Fire (ESL World Ranking Global)

