EVE Online Reveals Two Expansions & EVE Fanfest 2025

EVE Online has a ton of content on the way over the course of 2025, as the team will release two expansions, along with EVE Fanfest 2025

EVE Fanfest 2025 set for May 1-3 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Summer expansion enhances player-owned space and sandbox gameplay.

Freelance Projects introduce player-created missions and collaboration.

CCP Games has revealed everything they have planned over the next calendar year for EVE Online, as two new expansions are coming along with EVE Fanfest 2025. As you can see from the image here, they have planned out two yet-to-be-named expansions for Summer and Winter, along with a series of in-game events for fans to take part in. Meanwhile, the annual EVE Fanfest is set to take place from May 1-3 at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavík, Iceland. Those looking to attend can get tix at $35 a pop.

EVE Online – 2025 Roadmap

As the Revenant narrative arc continues to unfold, the rising tension between the Deathless and the Drifters will lead to the next expansion for EVE Online, arriving in Summer 2025. Focusing on empowering players within the sandbox, it will offer enhanced tools for customizing player-owned sovereign space, enabling capsuleers to set their own agendas and create content for their communities. These upgrades are being designed to give corporations a higher degree of agency, deepening the dynamic and player-driven emergent gameplay within the universe of New Eden.

The introduction of Freelance Projects will open the door to new levels of cooperation where pilots can craft and complete missions created by fellow capsuleers. From mercenary contracts to collaborative ventures, this new system will create new emergent opportunities for storytelling, conflict, exploration, and relationship-building within EVE Online. With new ships, tactical objectives, and tools for all fleet sizes, the future of war will continue to be reshaped. These additions will offer fertile ground for small and large fleets to thrive, pushing EVE's signature sandbox to new heights.

Fan-favorite events, including Capsuleer Day, Crimson Harvest, and Winter Nexus, will also return in 2025, along with the Alliance Tournament, promising fierce competition among New Eden's finest fleets. Later this year, the second expansion will arrive in Winter 2025.

