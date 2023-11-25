Posted in: CCP Games, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: EVE Vanguard

EVE Vanguard Announces Dates For Live First Strike Event

CCP Games revealed the dates for the First Strike event in EVE Vanguard, the new sandbox FPS module coming to EVE Online.

Article Summary CCP Games sets EVE Vanguard's First Strike event for December 7-11, exclusive to Omega account holders.

Test the upcoming EVE Vanguard FPS experience by accessing a Vanguard character profile.

New EVE Online Havoc update enhances EverMark trading, dynamic music, and Corporation Projects.

Capsuleers delve into pirate factions and player-designed SKINs with EVE's Havoc expansion.

CCP Games revealed the first live dates for a new event in EVE Vanguard, the upcoming sandbox FPS module for EVE Online, as players will soon experience the First Strike. From December 7-11, EVE Online players with an active Omega account will be able to join the pre-alpha playtest, giving Omega subscribers the opportunity to access a Vanguard character profile in the EVE launcher once the event is live and try out the new format. Along with this, the game recently got a new patch, adding updates to the recent Havoc release in EVE Online. We have more notes about those additions for you below, and those looking for finer details of what to expect in Vanguard can check out the game's website.

EVE Online: Havoc Updates

Also today, CCP Games released a free patch for EVE Online following the launch of the Havoc expansion last week. Highlights include:

Lifted restrictions on EverMark trading, reinstating players' in-game transaction freedoms.

Dynamic, in-game music that adapts to the unfolding narratives of corruption and suppression.

Quality of Life improvements for Corporation Projects.

With the release of the Havoc expansion, EVE Online is powering into its third decade of continuous operation and boasts an increase in CCU of over 30% since the launch of last year's Uprising expansion. Following the launch of EVE Online: Havoc last week, capsuleers have:

Enlisted with pirate factions and have successfully spread corruption, altering the map of New Eden in both lowsec space and highsec space.

Acquired SKINs designed by a player for the first time ever in the game.

Finally been able to get stuck into the new Insurgency sites such as the Mining Ambush, whose design is inspired by player behavior. Depending on how they side, players can save an ORE Rorqual ship, ransom it for bounty… or take a more nefarious option of ransoming the ORE Rorqual and destroying it anyway.5

