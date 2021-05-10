Ever Forward Will Get A Console Release In August

PM Studios and Pathea Games revealed today that Ever Forward will be getting a release on consoles this Summer. The game has already done well on PC as you play as a young girl named Maya trying to navigate through a strange land. The game will force you to think outside conventional puzzles by testing how well you are able to get around and figure things out Now you'll have a chance to put those skills to the test on console as the company will be releasing it both digitally and physically for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, both previous and next-gen, as well as the Nintendo Switch on August 10th, 2021. You can read more about the game below as we have the latest trailer to show off how the game will play on those systems.

Ever Forward centers on the story of Maya, a young girl lost in a strange world somewhere between reality and imagination. She is on a journey of discovery to unlock her memories and confront her fears as she seeks to unravel the secrets of the world. Players will find touching and engaging gameplay mixed with challenges found across a number of features. These include puzzles specifically designed for the "puzzle gamer" that will challenge and motivate them to solve each one. Players looking for adventure will find plenty of ways to stay engaged with the game including collecting memory fragments that unlock new areas and puzzles along the way.

Players will engage with a gorgeously created, hand-crafted world that features a soothing pallet of colors and futuristic tones to spotlight the notion that everything is happening in a dream world.

Deceptively simple to play, yet difficult to master, EverForward is a game that will delight players across the spectrum of skill and it's all coming to consoles very soon.