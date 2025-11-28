Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Taito, Video Games | Tagged: Blaze Entertainment, Evercade, Taito, Turrican

Evercade Announces TAITO Arcade 3 & The Turrican Collection

Two new retro game collections has been announced by Evercade, as we're getting the TAITO Arcade 3 cartridge and The Turrican Collection

Blaze Entertainment has taken the time on Black Friday to announce two new Evercade collections coming to its lineup, as it revealed TAITO Arcade 3 and The Turrican Collection. The first is what you might suspect, its a number of classic titles from TAITO that have yet to see the light of day on their system of retro consoles, including Qix, Lunar Rescue, and Puzzle Bobble. The second is a little more straightforward as you're getting several classic games in the Turrican franchise under one cartridge. We have mroe info about both here as they will be released in February 2026.

Evercade – TAITO Arcade 3

TAITO Arcade 3 continues Evercade's mission to preserve and celebrate arcade history, offering another authentic collection of TAITO favourites for players and collectors alike. Like all Evercade cartridges, TAITO Arcade 3 is compatible with every Evercade system, including Evercade Alpha, Evercade VS-R, and Evercade EXP-R, as well as HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket consoles. Pre-orders are opening immediately for TAITO Arcade 3 at all Evercade retailers ahead of its February 2026 release. It will be released alongside The Turrican Collection, which is also available to pre-order.

This release follows the success of TAITO Arcade 1 and TAITO Arcade 2, released in September 2025. This new volume expands the partnership between Blaze Entertainment and TAITO, offering even more authentic arcade history to physical collectors and retro gaming fans alike.

Cadash

Cameltry

Crazy Balloon

The Fairyland Story

Football Champ

Lunar Rescue

Puzzle Bobble

Qix

Zoo Keeper

The Turrican Collection

This new cartridge features the complete original eight games by legendary developer Factor 5, including multiple home computer and console versions, showcasing the evolution of Turrican across generations. Also included are two bonus "Director's Cut" versions of Super Turrican and Mega Turrican, restoring previously cut content and offering an alternative take on these classics.

Turrican

Turrican II: The Final Fight

Turrican 3

Super Turrican

Super Turrican Director's Cut

Super Turrican 2

Super Turrican Score Attack

Mega Turrican

Mega Turrican Director's Cut

Mega Turrican Score Attack

