Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Spheal Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Holiday 2020 event, let's take a look at Spheal's lore.

Dex entry number 363, Sphea is a dual Ice/Water-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Clap Pokémon," this is what Spheal Dex entry says:

Spheal is much faster rolling than walking to get around. When groups of this Pokémon eat, they all clap at once to show their pleasure. Because of this, their mealtimes are noisy.

Spheal is part of a three-stage evolutionary line, which has some trainers speculating that it may receive a Community Day in Pokémon GO. Its Shiny, which is purple similar to many other Water-type Pokémon's Shiny forms, also hasn't been released. Perhaps we will see it get its day in 2021. In any case, Spheal evolves into Sealeo, the Ball Roll Pokémon, and finally, its ultimate stage of Walrein, classified as the "Ice Break Pokémon." All evolutions maintain its typing.

For fans of the anime, Spheal has a handful of major appearances. Fans of this species can check it out in The Spheal of Approval, The Great Eight Fate!, and Leading A Stray! It features prominently in a short Pikachu film that hasn't ever aired in the United States, but one can hope!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Spheal:

Sapphire: Spheal always travels by rolling around on its ball-like body. When the season for ice floes arrives, this Pokémon can be seen rolling about on ice and crossing the sea.

Emerald: Spheal always travels by rolling around on its ball-like body. When the season for ice floes arrives, this Pokémon can be seen rolling about on ice and crossing the sea.

Shield: Spheal always travels by rolling around on its ball-like body. When the season for ice floes arrives, this Pokémon can be seen rolling about on ice and crossing the sea.