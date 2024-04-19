Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evercade, Thalamus

Evercade Announces Thalamus Collection 1 Coming This Summer

Evercade confirmed a new cartriidge on the way this summer, as the Thalamus Collection 1 will deliver 11 classic PC titles.

Article Summary Evercade confirms Thalamus Collection 1 cartridge for summer release with 11 classic C64 titles.

Collection introduces remastered hits like Hunter's Moon and Armalyte for modern play on Evercade.

Included titles feature a mix of shooters, platformers, and puzzlers from Thalamus' diverse catalog.

Pre-orders for the nostalgia-packed Thalamus Collection 1 begin April 30, 2024.

Evercade revealed a new PC gaming collection on the way this Summer, as they will release the Thalamus Collection 1 sometime this July. This is a brand new tome of games from the C64 era of PC gaming will bring you 11 titles from the past, some of them the originals and other remastered or special editions released at later dates, all in one cartridge. We have more info below and the trailer above as this collection will go up for pre-order on April 30, 2024.

Evercade – Thalamus Collection 1

Thalamus Collection 1 brings some of the all-time best home computer games to Evercade, including classics such as Creatures, Armalyte and Hunter's Moon!

Hunter's Moon Remastered: Thalamus' classic multidirectional shooter Hunter's Moon comes to Evercade in its enhanced 2018 Remastered incarnation. Collect the Starcells and outwit the enemy hives on your quest to return home!

Armalyte: Competition Edition: Armalyte, regarded as one of the best horizontally scrolling shoot 'em ups on C64 and a highlight from Thalamus' library, blasts its way onto Evercade in its enhanced Competition Edition incarnation. Fight solo or bring a friend on Evercade VS for simultaneous blasting action!

Hawkeye: Hawkeye, developed by C64 demoscene veterans The Boys Without Brains, explodes onto Evercade. Take control of the synthetic life form Hawkeye and fight back against the Skryksis in Thalamus' all-action run-and-gun platformer!

Snare: Thalamus' C64 classic Snare arrives on Evercade, challenging you to think and fight your way through twenty levels of tricky maze action. Can you discover the secret that billionaire Andre Thelman concealed at the center of the Snare?

Retrograde: Retrograde, Thalamus' spiritual successor to C64 classic Cyberdyne Warrior, comes to Evercade! Battle through the seven conquered planets of the Thwok system in an attempt to save your home from certain doom.

Creatures: One of Thalamus' most famous games comes to Evercade! Guide Clyde Radcliffe the Fuzzy Wuzzy on a quest to save his people from the demons who have captured them. Bounce through scrolling platformer stages, then puzzle your way out of the diabolical torture chambers!

Summer Camp: Maximus Mouse has a problem in this classic Thalamus C64 platformer for Evercade. The Stars and Stripes flag has been stolen! It's up to our hero to recover it across four huge levels of platforming, puzzling action.

Heatseeker: Widely regarded as one of Thalamus' most peculiar and intriguing C64 games, Heatseeker places you in control of the Leg and the Ball in a quest for thermal energy. The people of Tantris are relying on you to save their planet from environmental disaster!

Creatures II: Torture Trouble: The follow-up to the classic Creatures once again tasks Clyde Radcliffe with saving the Fuzzy Wuzzies from the demons' diabolical torture chambers. Enjoy Thalamus' mastery of the C64 with this challenging puzzle platformer!

Winter Camp: Maximus Mouse returns in Thalamus' genre-spanning C64 classic, now for Evercade. Across eight very different stages, our hero must prove his Rescue Ranger skills by saving anyone in trouble and preventing a deadly avalanche!

Nobby the Aardvark: Celebrate the history of Thalamus on Evercade with the company's final C64 game, Nobby the Aardvark. Guide our hero on a quest through time and space, featuring multiple gameplay styles and some of the best visuals on C64!

