Evercade Reveales Two New Collections For Jaleco & Piko Interactive

The Jaleco Collection 1 features 10 games including: Brawl Brothers, City Connection, Astyanax, and Earth Defence Force. We also welcome back Piko Interactive for their second collection, featuring 13 classic sports and racing games including: Soccer Kid, Hoops: Shut Up and Jam, Full Throttle All American Racing, and Top Racer 2. With a total of 23 licensed games across two cartridges, this will take the number of announced games for the Evercade console to a total of 183. All these titles can be connected to your TV via the HDMI output. These will join a library of 14 other cartridges which include content from leading publishers and developers such as; Atari, Interplay, Mega Cat, Songbird Interactive, Technos, Data East, and Namco Museum. All games are full licensed.

Jaleco Collection 1

Bases Loaded

Astynax

Brawl Brothers

City Connection

Earth Defence Force

Super Goal! 2

Totally Rad

Rival Turf

Operation Logic Bomb

Ignition Factor

Piko Interactive Collection 2

Power Football

Hoops Shut Up and Jam

Hoops Shut Up and Jam 2

Summer Challenge

Winter Challenge

Brutal Sports Football

Eliminator Boat Duel

Full Throttle All American Racing

Top Racer 2

Soccer Kid

Football Madness

World Trophy Soccer

Racing Fever