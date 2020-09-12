Evercade Reveales Two New Collections For Jaleco & Piko Interactive

Evercade revealed two new collections on the way as they're making a Jaleco set and a second Piko Interactive set. The UK-based company has been working hard to release old-school retro games for their specially designed handheld console, giving fans collections of titles that unless you owned the console they were tied to or owned the ROM, were basically lost to time. A lot of the games in these two collections are some of the more obscure you'll find as many of them were specifically made for a single console or only released onto PC during a specific era, and they're just not available anymore. Both sets will be released in Q1 of 2021, as you can read more about them below.
The Jaleco Collection 1 features 10 games including: Brawl Brothers, City Connection, Astyanax, and Earth Defence Force. We also welcome back Piko Interactive for their second collection, featuring 13 classic sports and racing games including: Soccer Kid, Hoops: Shut Up and Jam, Full Throttle All American Racing, and Top Racer 2. With a total of 23 licensed games across two cartridges, this will take the number of announced games for the Evercade console to a total of 183. All these titles can be connected to your TV via the HDMI output. These will join a library of 14 other cartridges which include content from leading publishers and developers such as; Atari, Interplay, Mega Cat, Songbird Interactive, Technos, Data East, and Namco Museum. All games are full licensed.
Jaleco Collection 1
Bases Loaded
Astynax
Brawl Brothers
City Connection
Earth Defence Force
Super Goal! 2
Totally Rad
Rival Turf
Operation Logic Bomb
Ignition Factor
Piko Interactive Collection 2
Power Football
Hoops Shut Up and Jam
Hoops Shut Up and Jam 2
Summer Challenge
Winter Challenge
Brutal Sports Football
Eliminator Boat Duel
Full Throttle All American Racing
Top Racer 2
Soccer Kid
Football Madness
World Trophy Soccer
Racing Fever