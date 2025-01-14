Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everhood 2, Foreign Gnomes

Everhood 2 Confirmed For Switch & Steam Release This March

In what will essentially be a celebration of the first game's release, Everhood 2 will drop four years to the date of the original

Article Summary Everhood 2 set to release on March 4, 2025, for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Sequel celebrates four years since the original game's launch with innovative musical battles.

Experience existential adventures with a unique cast, including celestial beings and historical figures.

Navigate alien worlds, wield legendary weapons, and explore philosophical themes in a surreal universe.

Indie game developers Chris Nordgren and Jordi Roca, with publisher Foreign Gnomes, have confirmed Everhood 2 is coming out this March. Taking cues from the first Everhood, you battle enemies through musical encounters in the most unorthodox ways. The game will not just be a sequel to the original; it will be a celebration of the courts to the first game, as it will be released on the four-year anniversary. We have more details about the game below and the trailer above, as it arrives on PC vai Steam and Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2025.

Everhood 2

Laugh in the face of existential dread as a curious soul swinging between realities. Engage in interdimensional battles of fickle fates dancing the transcendental tarantella. Bob and weave while flowing through musical battles with over 100 pulse-pounding songs in a mind-bending universe on the brink of destruction. Learn your soul color and set off on a quest to slay the mysterious Mind Dragon before the world decays. Forge bonds with a coterie of friendly creatures like the all-knowing celestial Raven, Joan of Arc, and others, all hanging in the balance of time and space. Dance with a diverse cast of sentient mushrooms, chill at the hangout with fresh and familiar characters, and bear witness to intense, trippy trials and tribulations.

Arm yourself with an arsenal fueled by friendship, ancient curses, future technological advancements, and otherworldly skills. Upgrade animated weapons like the legendary pair of Moon Blades or the skull-axe Ragnarok. Use each weapon to collect color-coded energy like Willpower, Wisdom, and more. Maintain an unbroken combo to cast heavy-hitting counterattacks for massive damage. Explore alien worlds like the war-torn Vegetable Kingdom. Seek meaning in a narrative mambo of madness while chatting with Carl Jung, squaring off against Rasputin, and diving into philosophical discussions with Terrance McKenna as wayward souls search for absolute truths.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!