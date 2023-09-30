Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: BlitWorks Games, Everhood

Everhood: Eternity Edition Has Been Released For Consoles

Everhood: Eternity Edition has arrived for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as you get to jam out to to weird but delightful story.

Indie game developer Foreign Gnomes and publisher BlitWorks Games have released Everhood: Eternity Edition for consoles this week. The original game has been out since March 2021 on PC, but now Xox and PlayStation players can experience this unique title that has been described by the team as "Undertale meets Guitar Hero." As you might suspect, you're getting the fill game with all of the content, DLC, and updates added to it since release, so you have the full experience. ENjoy the latest trailer below to show you how it will play on consoles.

"Everhood is a bizarre realm located on the edges of space and time. Its inhabitants are a peculiar lot. These otherworldly entities spend their days wandering labyrinthine castles. Clubbing and board games are popular pastimes here, as well. That is, until a gnome steals an arm from Red, the wooden doll. A seemingly simple quest to reclaim it begins to pull at the fraying threads of this strange world, unraveling a mystery and reality in the process. Go on a trip through the doors of perception. Explore fantastical environments in the hunt for the pinched limb. Play hide and seek with animate mushrooms in the forest, win carnival prizes, and race go-karts against colorful characters like mages, sentient save points, robots, and vampires."

"Learn about Red's past and come ever-closer to finding the Absolute Truths of the universe. But knowledge often comes at a cost. Some of Everhood's eclectic residents aren't content to let Red roam the realm freely. Face off against challengers ranging from multi-legged monsters to brothers who run a plank-selling business and the fearsome Gold Pig in musical battles. Avoid incoming attacks by moving, grooving, and leaping out of harm's way while jamming out to bespoke battle themes as varied as the inhabitants of this curious community. Red's journey is teeming with secrets and world-altering revelations. As Everhood's true nature begins to appear, adventurers will make decisions that impact Red's role in the fate of everyone – and everything – the doll encounters. Experience a twisting story and overcome dance-based trials across five difficulty modes, a range of accessibility options, and an unlockable New Game Plus feature that calls into question everything that's come before it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!