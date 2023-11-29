Posted in: Darkpaw Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everquest II

EverQuest II Launches New Ballads Of Zimara Expansion

Darkpaw Games has released the new massive expansion for EverQuest II, as players can now access the Ballads Of Zimara.

Article Summary Darkpaw Games releases EverQuest II's 'Ballads Of Zimara' expansion.

Explore the Plane of Sky and confront the Djinn Sovereign and his army.

New dangers include metallic djinn known as maedjinn, with secrets to unearth.

Players must purchase the expansion or own an Expansion Pass to access content.

Darkpaw Games has officially released the new EverQuest II expansion, as players can now explore the Ballads Of Zimara. The team has been teasing this one since October, giving players a chance to test it out in beta. But now, it's finally released as part of the game; however, you need to purchase it as part of one of the game's many Expansion Pass options or as standalone content. We have the latest trailer for you below, as the content is officially live as of this afternoon.

EverQuest II: Ballads of Zimara

Calamitous impacts upon Norrath were but an overture to the songs of strife and oppression ringing out from the Plane of Sky. Norrathians, venture to the firmament lands in hopes of wresting lasting peace from a despotic foe, the Djinn Sovereign, and his growing army of metallic djinn! In the wake of disastrous impact events near shoreside communities, Norrath's exceptional adventurers and artisans find themselves swept up in a raging struggle for survival in the skies far above! Splendor Sky Aerie, the hooluk's secluded nest lands, are being invaded. Securing peace for them will mean venturing where few have ever dared – Zimara Breadth, within the deteriorating Plane of Sky!

Here, the legendary Djinn Sovereign, commands a ruthless army made up of djinn of all sorts, including something never seen before – maedjinn. These metallic djinn may just hold the clue to his downfall though, when the figure tied to their creation within the Aether Wroughtlands is revealed to be a captive, held deep within Vaashkaani, Alcazar of Zimara. The opulent palace is both throne and dungeon! But is freeing the captive in our future? Can the Djinn Sovereign be defeated? And what of his vast army of maedjinn? The answers are found within the Ballads of Zimara!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!