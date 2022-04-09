EverQuest II Will Receive New Major Update On April 12th

Darkpaw Games announced this week they have a brand new major update coming to EverQuest II, revealed by the head of the studio. In a letter penned by Jennifer Chan, it goes over a number of the changes that will be coming to the next update, as well as providing a roadmap for content coming over the rest of 2022. We have some of the letter below as you can read the rest of it at the link above.

We are coming upon our first game update for 2022, GU 119, which we're proud to announce its name: "Coffers and Coffins". EverQuest II Coffers and Coffins™ will be available on live servers April 12th, 2022. This update will feature content for all play styles, including season 4 of Overseer and some much requested changes to the Overseer minigame. You can expect to see new heroic dungeons, new collections, raids and tradeskill content in the Coffers and Coffins game update. The open beta starts today!

Speaking of betas, the 64-bit Servers and Client conversion is currently on the beta server and will be available through the open beta for Coffers and Coffins! Please feel free to log on and pound on things and see if anything shakes loose! The 64-bit conversion is still tentatively scheduled for July this summer, but it will be available on the beta server until then. You can read more about the 64-bit upgrade here.

This leads to summer fun! We'll be putting a new spin on live events that we hope you'll enjoy. We are happy to announce that Tinkerfest, Scorched Sky Celebration, and Oceansfull Festival will be receiving some new updates, including some heroic dungeon content for each event, as well as new and exciting rewards that can be earned along the way. Keep your eyes peeled for more information as we push to bring new live event content for everyone this summer!

Even more exciting, on May 24th, 2022 we will be releasing our newest Time-Locked Expansion server: Varsoon. This will be a very similar experience to our previous TLE, Kaladim, except it will have the Free Trade ruleset. You can expect to see more information soon, including a FAQ. In the meantime, if you want to try out something different, we currently have the new Lore & Legend server, Kael Drakkel, that is a completionist's dream for quests, tradeskills, decorating, and of course story content.