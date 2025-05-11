Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Rockfish Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everspace 2

Everspace 2 Announces Last Expansion With Wrath Of The Ancients

Everspace 2 will wrap things up by solving a massive sci-fi mystery within its own universe in the Wrath Of The Ancients expansion

Article Summary Everspace 2 ends with Wrath Of The Ancients, featuring a new post-game sci-fi adventure.

Explore four all-new star systems and uncover the secrets of the Okkar homeworlds.

Fly the deadly Wraith Okkar ship class and battle unique Ancient and alien enemies.

Discover new weapons, gear, puzzles, side missions, and an expanded soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Rockfish Games has revealed the last expansion for Everspace 2, as we're getting Wrath Of The Ancients this week. This expansion will have a little something for everyone as you get a great sci-fi mystery and heated space battles, but you get what the team feels like is a proper ending to their hit indie sequel after being out for over two years. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the content will drop on May 12, 2025.

Everspace 2 – Wrath Of The Ancients

The Ancients have awakened! Their wrath has laid waste to human settlements in Cluster 34, destabilizing factions in power and stranding survivors. Among the Okkar, a growing number argue that if the Ancients reject Humankind, so should they. With the uneasy peace threatened, venture into the Okkar Homeworlds to discover the truth behind the threat… before war reignites the DMZ. Everspace 2 – Wrath of the Ancients offers space pilots an all-new adventure set after the events of Everspace 2, as well as new mid-game side quests exploring the Okkar civilization and homeworlds. Take flight to battle against Ancient and alien enemies while tracking down the source of these threats to Colonial space.

This full-sized expansion is packed with new star systems to explore, allies to meet, and powerful new weapons to destroy enemy ships. The massive main story campaign will take pilots through four new star systems, each packed with locations filled with secrets and side missions to uncover. Distant star systems bring new threats—battle challenging enemies and bosses in a never-been-seen before Okkar Ship class. The new Wraith Okkar fighter uses rare technology to consume fragments of defeated enemies to activate special abilities. This high-risk, high-reward ship is deadly in the hands of a skilled pilot.

Adventure through an exciting post-game storyline expanding the EVERSPACE universe

Journey through several new major side quests exploring Okkar civilization and their homeworlds, accessible from midway through the main campaign

Take flight in the new flyable Wraith Okkar ship class

Meet an expanded cast of new and returning characters

Challenge new enemy types and bosses

Explore four new and expanded existing star systems including the Okkar homeworlds

Discover dozens of new locations filled with secrets and new puzzle types

Power up your ships with new weapons and gear

Break limits with new upgradable Okkar equipment

Collect rare resources and crafting blueprints

Space out to an expanded soundtrack adding new exploration, travel, and battle music

