Everything Revealed During Sony's State Of Play for June 2025

This afternoon, Sony showed off multiple new video games for their State Of Play livestream, serving as one of the many preamble streams to Summer Game Fest. This was one of the more packed presentations we've seen in a while, including the reveals of Noih 3, Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, the long-awaited remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics, and so many more. The most surprising cvame at the end with the reveal of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, a new fighting title featuring Marvel characters in a new and interesting setting. We have more notes below as a combination from info sent to us from various publishers, and the exclusive info released on the PlayStation Blog,

Pragmata

Set in a vision of the near future, Pragmata transports players to the moon. After a chance meeting aboard a seemingly lifeless lunar research station, spacefarer Hugh and android Diana find themselves caught in the crosshairs of a hostile AI in control of the station. Stranded and surrounded by enemies, only together can they hope to survive. As Hugh finds himself needing to work with Diana to return to Earth, they must each rely on their own strengths and abilities to overcome the many obstacles in their path. In a twist, players will control both characters – at the same time – in this single-player adventure. At the heart of the action is Hacking, which enriches combat with a sense of strategy and excitement unique to Pragmata. More information about the gameplay experience is coming soon, so please stay tuned.

Romeo Is A Dead Man

Super bloody action, crazy twists and turns to blow players' minds, and a whole mess of kinda-stereotypical gimmicks – all rolled into one wild ride. Our hero Romeo Stargazer is a man stuck between life and death. His own was saved mere seconds before the end by way of a time paradox that shattered the space-time continuum, which was created by a genius scientist screwing around. Now, Romeo is FBI Space-Time special agent "Dead Man", and sporting a rad mask called Dead Gear, must hunt space-time's most wanted fugitives through multiple universes!

Silent Hill f

In the remote mountain town of Ebisugaoka, teenager Shimizu Hinako leads an unremarkable life—until a thick fog descends, transforming her once-familiar home into a desolate and terrifying place. With the town seemingly abandoned and an unknown, creeping menace lurking in the mist, Hinako must navigate the spectral remnants of her past, solve intricate puzzles, and battle horrifying entities to survive. Faced with impossible decisions, she must ultimately choose between beauty and madness, confronting the horrors that await within the fog.

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement

The story begins in the 16th century where the Ethereal Castle and its demonic inhabitants have been terrorizing the land and laying waste to all who defy their dark power. All attempts to destroy the castle and fight the demons have failed, leaving many noble warriors defeated and lost. The last hope of humanity is an unlikely duo: Leonard, a young Black Wolves apprentice, and Alexander, a knight and the last survivor of White Stags. Together they must work as one to infiltrate the castle, fight for survival, acquire powerful artifacts and defeat the Demon Lord Elias. The duo's cause will not be easy. Elias is protected by six Sanguinaries, deadly vampires who each wield powerful and unique abilities. If Leo and Alex have any hope of defeating Elias, they must first unravel the Ethereal Castle's mysteries and defeat its powerful defenders.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Tokyo, Japan – An agent of a secret organization encounters an unknown creature shortly before a city-leveling explosion. They then reawaken eight years in the past… Take on a mission to uncover the mystery of the world's collapse, where chance encounters with unique characters will shape your journey across time and parallel worlds – and change fate itself. Digimon Story: Time Stranger is an RPG with monster-taming elements that explores the deep bond between humans and Digimon in an epic story that unravels the mystery of the world's collapse. Embark on an adventure that spans across the human world and Digital World, collecting and raising a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

The development team has included two different versions of the game so that you can enjoy the title in that way that best suits you. First, we have the enhanced version, which adds fully voiced dialogue, an optimized and updated UI, graphical improvements, and a number of other quality of life features, including the more accessible "Squire" difficulty setting makes the enhanced version an excellent starting point for first-time players. Those who wish to enjoy Final Fantasy Tactics as they remember it are welcome to play the classic version, which unites the graphics and gameplay of the original 1997 version with the renowned War of the Lions translation for a unique way to experience this beloved title. This version stays true to the original in almost every aspect, but includes some handy features such as auto save.

Baby Steps

Baby Steps tells the story of Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other. Explore a world shrouded in mystery one step at a time as Nate makes human connections more extraordinary than he could ever have imagined. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna and try to find meaning in a wasted life.

Hirogami

Hirogami is a 3D action platformer inspired by the ancient Japanese art of origami (paper folding). Everything you encounter has been crafted to convey the physical, often fragile, natural world of paper, amidst a story interwoven with threads of wistful intrigue. Discover new forms to traverse the world, solve puzzles, and best your foes. Roll through obstacles and enemies alike as a hardy Armadillo, traverse the treetops and pound pests as a mighty Ape, and leap to previously unreachable heights as a formidable Frog. A powerful force of digital creatures – the Blight – is invading the world, defiling the delicate natural balance that has held sway for an age. As Hiro, an enigmatic performer (and master of the art of folding) from Shishiki village, it falls to you to cleanse the mind-warped inhabitants of this world, and to bring peace back to the land.

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots

Everybody's favorite golf game series finally returns to the fairway! Hit the green with a variety of unique characters and courses in online and offline AND single and multiplayer modes! The controls are as simple and intuitive as ever. Just aim and press the button 3 times at the right moment to master the perfect shot!

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound begins immediately after the opening moments of the original NES Ninja Gaiden. The veil between the human and demon realms has broken, leaving the world linked with a gate to darkness. Since Ryu Hayabusa leaves the Hayabusa Village to avenge his father, Kenji Mozu, a fledgling Hayabusa Clan Ninja central to Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, must rise to slay the forces of evil. Kenji's destiny is intertwined with Kumori, a fearsome new kunoichi hailing from the antagonistic Black Spider Clan central to the Ninja Gaiden series. Kenji and Kumori must overcome the generational grudges between their clans and use forbidden techniques to merge their powers and survive the battles ahead, binding their fates together to share a test of soul and skill while maximizing their talents. Kenji and Kumori's high-stakes quest develops with show-stopping fights against powerful, boss-caliber behemoths. With upgradable abilities, hidden collectibles, unlockable secret missions, optional challenges and more, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is an engrossing modernization of the tense, satisfyingly swift battles and precise, skill-demanding platforming the series is known for.

Cairn

Reach a summit never climbed before in this survival-climber from the creators of Furi and Haven. Plan your route carefully and climb anywhere, managing pitons and resources to survive the unforgiving Mount Kami. Discover what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve the ascent of a lifetime.

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

We'll take you back to the glorious 1990s, the days of arcades and tokens, of hidden Fatalities and secret characters, with the original versions of Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 3, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. But we're not stopping there – many of the home versions of these games from vintage 16-bit consoles and, yes, even handheld systems are also included. And the arcade and console games can all be played online with rollback netcode.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

In the middle of the Cold War, Naked Snake, the man who would later be known as Big Boss, infiltrates the Soviet Union to help a scientist named Sokolov defect. However, the mission ends in failure when Snake's mentor—The Boss, a soldier known as the mother of special forces—betrays him, and Sokolov is captured by Colonel Volgin of the GRU. One week later, Snake returns to the same Soviet territory to rescue Sokolov and eliminate The Boss—a mission that will mark the start of a new legend, amid the backdrop of an ever-changing scene, the game's central theme. This epic installment tells the story of the birth of the hero known as Big Boss, the very start of the Metal Gear Saga.

Nioh 3

In Nioh 3, the protagonist is a young warrior poised to become the next Shogun. Why is he dedicated to battling against yokai? We'll save those details for another day, but what we can tell you today is as the battles unfold, players will now be able to fight using two distinct combat styles: Samurai and Ninja. The Samurai style provides a gameplay experience similar to previous Nioh titles. New actions such as Arts Proficiency, which enhances the power of martial arts, and Deflect, which allows players to block enemy attacks at the last moment have been added, helping create a series of intense and deadly face-to-face confrontations.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

The City is a place of shadows, ruled by the tyrant Baron Ulysses Northcrest. You are Magpie, a cunning thief orphaned by Northcrest's brutality and shaped by the streets, who steals as the only means to survive. That is, until you uncover something greater: a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past. Use immersive VR mechanics to steal, evade, and outsmart the forces controlling The City. Unravel its darkest secrets and expose a sinister conspiracy that looms over its very foundation.

Tides of Tomorrow

Welcome to Elynd, an oceanic planet, where life is facing extinction from a deadly and merciless disease. Players have the mission to find a cure by travelling through the floating towns and villages across the sea. Discover and deal carefully with the different communities of that post-apocalyptic society, as every decision has the potential to create new adversaries. What's more, player actions will change the story for other players. By following your favorite streamer or friend, the unique asynchronous system will generate a unique adventure based on the combination of all those choices.

Astrobot Updates

We are delighted to announce yet more additional content landing in Astro Bot this July 10 at 6:00am PT, 2:00pm GMT, 10:00pm JST*. Indeed, 5 brand new levels will make their way into the game as part of the Vicious Void Galaxy, bringing the total number of levels in Astro Bot to a whopping 90+! As with our last update, these 5 levels will require you to pull every bit of skill together to complete so hang on to your DualSense Controller and dive in! The 5 levels available will be:Twin-Frog Trouble, Suck It Up, Handhold Havoc, High Inflation and… well. You'll have to play and see. And who knows? Maybe completing all Vicious Void might lead to something really cool?

Sea Of Remnants

In Sea of Remnants, you play as an amnesiac sailor who sets off on a voyage alongside a mysterious girl—two travelers with different goals yet bound to the same path across the sea. The purpose of this journey is to reach the long-rumored, deeply cursed Sea of Remnants—a place said to hold endless riches and renown. But those who fall into its waves… lose the very talents they once held most dear. Memories from long-lost sailors form the very fabric of the Sea of Remnants, creating its glowing magenta currents, islands, sea monster lairs—and the destinies of those who sail through them. To survive the challenges of this voyage, players must forge deep bonds with a wide cast of companions, forming specialized crews whose individual strengths combined can aid you navigate any challenges that lie out there in the open sea.

Sword of the Sea

In Sword of the Sea, you are on a quest to unveil the ancient sea buried beneath the land. As you carve your way forward on the ancient and powerful Hoversword, which moves like a snowboard, skateboard, and surfboard all in one – you will discover the remnants of a lost culture hidden in skatepark-like ruins, and transform sandy dunes into glittering, emerald waters teeming with life. One part meditative and one part exhilarating, you will feel the spiritual magic of surfing as you connect with nature and restore life to the land all while pulling off radical flips, spins, and grab tricks with ease. Developed by the renowned indie team Giant Squid, Sword of the Sea features the unique artistic design of creative director Matt Nava and beautiful music composed by Austin Wintory. Long time creative partners, their works together include beloved indie games ABZÛ, The Pathless, and the legendary, award-winning game Journey.

FBC: Firebreak

When the Oldest House, the Bureau's shifting headquarters, falls under siege by a relentless paranatural force, only Firebreak – its most adaptable response unit – has the skills and courage to restore order. FBC: Firebreak is a session-based, multiplayer PvE experience set within the acclaimed Control universe, delivering intense cooperative action. The game features highly replayable missions known as Jobs, each uniquely designed with different challenges, objectives, and environments that require teamwork and adaptability. Players must push through three escalating zones, culminating in a chaotic showdown against a towering, gargantuan manifestation of these anomalies. Before diving into a Job, players choose their Crisis Kit. Crisis Kits shape each Firebreaker's playstyle, providing distinct weapons, tools, and powerful reality-bending augments that can turn the tide of a mission.

007 First Light

This unique, standalone original story has been created by the passionate development team at IO Interactive. In 007 First Light, players will step into the shoes of a young Bond, a promising yet rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6. His sharp instincts and heroism in combat propel him into the agency's rigorous training program for the once-revered and newly resurrected elite 00 section. For the first time ever, fans will be able to experience Bond's ascent at MI6 from a young 26-year-old recruit into a full-fledged spy, immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films. Bond's adventures will take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes (or in some cases, both), while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.

Ghost Of Yōtei

Set 300 years after the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei is a standalone experience set in 1600s rural Japan. The story follows a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu. Thirsty for revenge, she travels through the beautiful, rugged landscapes of northern Japan, hunting those who killed her family many years earlier. Sixteen years after her family's death, Atsu's quest across Ezo brings her to unexplored lands in search of a gang of six outlaws, but she finds much more than vengeance. Throughout her journey, Atsu will discover unlikely allies, and greater bonds than she could have imagined.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works (Arc), and Marvel Games have joined forces to realize the latest in tag team fighters, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls! Experience the Marvel Universe like never before with reimagined characters and stages, a heart-pounding soundtrack, intuitive gameplay mechanics, and jaw-dropping visuals that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether this is your first fighting game or you are a veteran of the genre, Arc has incorporated gameplay controls and mechanics that are easy to pick up and play, and yet still offer the depth and versatility for high-level competition.

