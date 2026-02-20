Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Fighter's Nova Mindara!, A Storied Life: Tabitha, Altered Alma, Aphelion, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime, Burden Street Station, Convergence Games Showcase, DenshAttack!, Drowned Lake, Echoes of Mora, Emberville, Everything is Crab, Far Far West, Gecko Gods, GIMMIKO, Grime II, Gunboat God, How Many Dudes?, ITER-8, Lost Castle 2, Mayak, Modulus, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, Nomori, NUTMEG! A Nostalgic Deckbuilding Football Manager, Please, Prime Monster, Rhell: Warped Worlds & Troubled Times, Rune Dice, snacktorio, Teeto, Townseek, Turnbound, Watch The Artwork, Wax Heads

Everything Revealed During The Convergence Games Showcase '26

The Convergence Games Showcase '26 took place yesterday, showcasing several indie titles ahead of Steam Next Fest next week

Article Summary The Convergence Games Showcase '26 unveiled 30+ indie games ahead of Steam Next Fest this February

Hosted by Dodger and Jesse Cox, the show featured trailers, gameplay, and exclusive updates

Rich Keith, CEO of Fourth Floor, highlighted the showcase's key role for indie game discovery in 2026

Full list of all games revealed or updated includes titles like Grime II, DenshAttack!, and Townseek

Yesterday afternoon, the Convergence Games Showcase '26 took place, as over 30 titles were either revealed or were given an update during the livestream. Hosted once again by Dodger and Jesse Cox, the two returned to rundown several video game titles, many of which will be appearing during Steam Next Fest this month. Which, basically is the entire reason we're getting a gaming showcase in the middle of February since there's literally nothing else going on this month until we start the buildup to GDC in March. We have the full rundown of everything shown off during the evemt, as well as a quote from the organization's CEO, as you can check out the entire replay in the video above.

Convergence Games Showcase '26

"We've kicked off 2026 with an absolute barnstormer of a show. Each year, Convergence continues to grow and has established itself as the go-to showcase for indie game discovery. With a mix of trailers, gameplay, and surprise appearances from some of the world's most-loved gaming creators, the format continues to deliver real value to smaller publishers and indie studios and to bring communities together to celebrate this beloved sector. Convergence is 100% focused on the overall indie community, and we look forward to taking things to the next level later this year," said Rich Keith, CEO of Fourth Floor.

A Fighter's Nova Mindara!

A Storied Life Tabitha

Altered Alma

Aphelion

Battlestar Galactica Scattered Hopes

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime

Burden Street Station

DenshAttack!

Drowned Lake

Echoes of Mora

Emberville

Everything is Crab

Far Far West

Gecko Gods

GIMMIKO

Grime II

Gunboat God

How Many Dudes?

ITER-8

Lost Castle 2

Mayak

Modulus

MOUSE P.I. For Hire

Nomori

NUTMEG! A Nostalgic Deckbuilding Football Manager

Please, Watch The Artwork

Prime Monster

Rhell Warped Worlds & Troubled Times

Rune Dice

snacktorio

Teeto

Townseek

Turnbound

Wax Heads

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!