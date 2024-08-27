Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo, PAX West 2024

Everything Revealed During The Nintendo Partner & Indie Showcases

Nintendo showed off two livestreams at once today, as we have everything revealed duriing the Partner Showcase and Indie World Direct

Article Summary Discover exciting reveals from the Nintendo Partner & Indie Showcases just in time for PAX West 2024.

Highlighted indie games: "Pizza Tower," "Coffee Talk Tokyo," and "Peglin" among others releasing soon.

Big-name titles showcased: "Civilization VII," "Yakuza Kiwami," and "DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake."

Montage of upcoming games including "The Plucky Squire," "Metal Slug Tactics," and "LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES."

Nintendo held a special livestream this morning in which they mixed two of their Nintendo Direct streams into one. We got both a Partner Showcase and an Indie World showcase, just in time for PAX West 2024, which will kick off this Friday, August 30. We have all of the games and info from the company below that was talked about today, as there is a TON of ground to cover

Indie World Showcase

Pizza Tower: In the fast-paced, platforming adventure Pizza Tower, it's all about movement, exploration, and grabbing high scores – plus pizza, of course. Peppino Spaghetti is on a mission to destroy the titular Pizza Tower in order to save his restaurant from annihilation. Charge through the wacky floors of the tower at high speed, quickly defeating enemies on your way, and adapt to a variety of obstacles and transformations. Follow Peppino through his rampage and experience the highly stylized 2D pixel art style reminiscent of 90s cartoons, when Pizza Tower charges onto Nintendo Switch later today.

Balatro: Friends of Jimbo : In this free update to the critically acclaimed roguelike deckbuilder Balatro, players will be able to use cards inspired by four notable video game titles, play even more illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers, and trigger adrenaline-pumping, outrageous combos. The update features cards from The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, Vampire Survivors, DAVE THE DIVER and Among Us – each with its very own art based on the respective game. Balatro: Friends of Jimbo will launch on Nintendo Switch later today.

Coffee Talk Tokyo : The visual novel Coffee Talk Tokyo is the next instalment in the award-winning Coffee Talk series. Players take on the role of the barista in a late-night coffee shop in Tokyo, where the customers may be supernatural, but their problems are all too human. Listen to the stories of new customers, serve them comforting drinks and offer a compassionate ear – all set to the soothing backdrop of original lo-fi tracks by series composer Andrew Jeremy. Coffee Talk Tokyo is ready to pour onto Nintendo Switch in 2025.

PowerWash Simulator – Shrek Special Pack DLC : Wash away the grime covering five fairy tale maps from the Shrek universe, including Shrek's very own swamp and the Dragon's Lair, in this new paid DLC. Don a shiny suit of armour with a new knight-themed character model, tackle a mini-campaign solo or with a friend in online co-op, or assemble a cleaning squad of up to six players in Free Play. The PowerWash Simulator – Shrek Special Pack DLC makes a splash on Nintendo Switch in Fall 2024.

Peglin : In this roguelike pachinko-inspired RPG, you're on a quest to take revenge on some gold-stealing dragons. Aim orbs and hit pegs to deal damage in turn-based battles. Collect and upgrade a variety of different orbs as you progress, each with its own powers. The pegs themselves can have peculiar properties too, and rare passive power-ups called relics also add a range of game-changing effects. Aiming carefully, and combining the effects of orbs, pegs and relics can lead to some spectacular combos! You'll explore a new map on every run and successfully completing runs unlocks harder difficulty modes. Teach those dragons a lesson when Peglin bounces onto Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive later today.

Morsels : Play as a mouse and fight against the evil forces of predatory cats in this grungy yet whimsical top-down action-roguelike. Deep below the dangerous upper worlds, you meet a sentient Fatberg who, with the help of some magical cards, allow you to transform into mighty little monsters, called Morsels. Set off to the upper worlds with your newfound powers, collect other Morsels and strategically transform into them as you go to make use of their unique abilities. Battle against the cats' wicked forces when Morsels launches for Nintendo Switch in February 2025.

Wobbly Life : In the vibrant open-world physics sandbox of Wobbly Life, almost everything is interactive. Grandma has kicked you out of her home, demanding that you get a job. Choose from over 50 unique missions and jobs to tackle on your own, or make your simulated life easier by teaming up with another player online or via local co-op. Once you've earned some sweet in-game cash, there are more than 90 vehicles and over 250 clothing items to spend it on. Grab, play and experiment in a world filled with props, mini-games, wacky story missions and surprises. Live your best wobbly life when Wobbly Life arrives on Nintendo Switch in December 2024.

Date Everything!: In this sandbox dating simulator, players can, indeed, date pretty much everything they encounter – namely 100 characters ranging from household objects to appliances and even concepts. Engage in flirtatious, branching dialogue with these fully voiced characters as you get to know them and form meaningful relationships. Choices can result not just in love, but also in friendship, or even disdain. Date Everything! releases for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 24.

Neva : From the team behind the critically-acclaimed GRIS comes Neva – an emotionally-charged action adventure that chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious young wolf cub, Neva, following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together, they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world, as it falls into decay around them. Early on, Alba will need to nurture Neva – but as their journey progresses, a larger and more ferocious Neva will step up as the protector of her mother figure. Experience a touching story of mother-child bonds when Neva comes to the Nintendo Switch system on Oct. 15.

Sea of Stars – Throes of the Watchmaker DLC : Discover a miniature clockwork world in this free DLC for the critically-acclaimed and multi-award-winning RPG Sea of Stars. Gear up for a journey full of oddities and wonders, in which Valere and Zale will have to play by new rules to stop a cursed carnival. Zale will transform into a skilful juggler, while Valere will dazzle as an acrobat. Together with new playable character Arty, they'll explore new areas, traverse new dungeons and encounter new enemies, bosses and puzzles in their quest to save the world of Horloge. The DLC will also support the upcoming local co-op mode, allowing players to team up with up to two others for a group adventuring session. A malevolent spectacle awaits when Sea of Stars – Throes of the Watchmaker DLC launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2025.

Moth Kubit : Crawl your way up the corporate ladder of an insect mega corporation in this surreal RPG, where you'll take on the role of Moth Kubit, an ordinary employee who's recently earned a promotion. Tread carefully though – mysteries abound and the threat of a sinister event known as the "Final Process" is looming. As you investigate, you'll meet bugs from all walks of life, some of whom you'll befriend, and others who must be taken down in verbal showdowns with multiple dialogue choices. Your choices will influence how the story progresses, so keep your eyes open – this bizarre world holds many secrets to unravel, and multiple endings to experience. Moth Kubit launches for Nintendo Switch in spring 2025.

PICO PARK 2: Cooperation is key in this sequel to action-puzzle platformer PICO PARK. Two to eight players can work together via local play or online multiplayer to navigate through more than 60 new levels full of ledges, cliffs and other obstacles. Each one can be completed regardless of how many players are on your side, but reaching the exit will require strategic thinking and coordinated movement. WORLD, ENDLESS and BATTLE modes are back with even greater challenges awaiting in the all-new DARK Mode, where your skills – and friendships – will be put to the ultimate test. Get ready for multiplayer mischief when PICO PARK 2 jumps onto Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive later today.

In addition to the featured titles listed above, the presentation included a montage of even more indie games in the pipeline for Nintendo Switch, including:

The Plucky Squire , a charming action-adventure in which storybook characters must jump between 2D and 3D worlds to solve puzzles and battle baddies; launching on Sept. 17.

a charming action-adventure in which storybook characters must jump between 2D and 3D worlds to solve puzzles and battle baddies; launching on Sept. 17. Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX , an enhanced edition of the action platforming classic, now with 20 playable characters, seamless online multiplayer and other new features; launching in 2025.

an enhanced edition of the action platforming classic, now with 20 playable characters, seamless online multiplayer and other new features; launching in 2025. On Your Tail , a sleuthing, story-driven life sim in which the intrepid young detective Diana must unmask the thief who's menacing a charming seaside town; launching on Nov. 21.

a sleuthing, story-driven life sim in which the intrepid young detective Diana must unmask the thief who's menacing a charming seaside town; launching on Nov. 21. Cuisineer, a roguelite game combining delectable dungeon crawling and fast-paced restaurant management elements into one cute and tasty mix; launching on Jan. 28, 2025.

a roguelite game combining delectable dungeon crawling and fast-paced restaurant management elements into one cute and tasty mix; launching on Jan. 28, 2025. Metal Slug Tactics , experience the explosive charm of the METAL SLUG series in an entirely new way in this dynamic RPG combining classic arcade action and roguelite tactical thrills; launching in fall 2024.

experience the explosive charm of the METAL SLUG series in an entirely new way in this dynamic RPG combining classic arcade action and roguelite tactical thrills; launching in fall 2024. Europa, a 3D action-platformer in which players will glide, fly and boost across breath-taking landscapes; launching on Oct. 11. A free demo is available now.

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase:

MySims: Cozy Bundle: Two beloved MySims games come together in this new collection. Befriend cute characters, discover creative adventures and customize your town in MySims and MySims Kingdom. These games combine cozy life simulation with compelling narrative elements. The Nintendo Switch exclusive MySims: Cozy Bundle arrives Nov. 19, but pre-orders are available on Nintendo eShop later today!

Sid Meier's Civilization VII : Relive history … or make it your own. The classic strategy game series returns, once again bringing players the opportunity to construct architectural wonders and expand their territories around the globe. And this time, third century Japanese leader Himiko will be part of the story you weave. Will your monuments stand the test of time, or will they crumble into dusty ruins? It's all up to you. Sid Meier's Civilization VII will be available on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 11, 2025 (and you can pre-order right now).

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer : Punch up your workout with your very own personal trainer. Train at your own pace with a Quick Workout, Mitt Drills and more. There are even seated training options! Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer launches on Nintendo Switch Dec. 5.

Goat Simulator 3 : Take control of more goats than you ever thought possible in this playful sandbox experience. Complete quests and challenges, or just cause mayhem — it's all up to you and your goat. Invite friends to join in via online multiplayer and local split screen options, too! Goat Simulator 3 is available on Nintendo eShop later today, with a physical version available from retailers this November.

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game : At long last, Patrick Star takes the lead in his very own game! An open world playground that puts all of Bikini Bottom at your disposal, SpongeBob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game lets you hunt for buried treasure, release rage in Mrs. Puff's Rage Room and get pulled into quests and challenges by Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs and SpongeBob himself. SpongeBob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game will be available Oct. 4. Pre-orders start later today on Nintendo eShop!

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 : Let's do this for real! Capcom is giving gamers the chance to relive another 8 classic fighting games from its vaults, including Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein and more! Featuring unique gameplay variety from classic toe-to-toe throwdowns to multiplayer brawlers in expansive environments, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will throw down the gauntlet on Nintendo Switch in 2025.

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics : Earth's mightiest heroes, most highly trained fighters, vilest villains and uncategorizable creatures are officially coming together on Sept. 12 (digital release) and Nov. 22 (physical release) across 7 fan-favorite games: X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM, MARVEL SUPER HEROES, X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER, MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHT, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes, and even the old coin-op arcade classic THE PUNISHER. MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is available for pre-order on Nintendo eShop beginning later today.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Rem ake: A visually stunning reimagining of the classic RPG, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake takes you back to the beginning of the Erdrick Trilogy. This modern version comes with exciting new features including new ways to customize character appearances, exclusive content not seen in the original game and even a brand new "Monster Wrangler" vocation! Journey across an expansive world exploring towns, dungeons and caves while battling for survival against fantastical creatures in this turn-based adventure. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is available for pre-order on Nintendo eShop beginning later today and launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 14.

Castlevania Dominus Collection : Three fan-favorite Castlevania titles, originally released on Nintendo DS, return in one collection. Get ready to slash through monsters, crawl through dark corridors, and fight evil throughout the centuries in three classic platforming adventures. Once again battle Dracula and his terrifying minions across Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin and Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia, plus two versions of Haunted Castle, the arcade game that started it all – the original and a reimagined version. Castlevania Dominus Collection is available on Nintendo eShop later today.

Tetris Forever : Step into a virtual Tetris museum and celebrate the 40th anniversary of a video game legend. Tetris Forever brings together classic titles from the franchise's long and distinguished history, including the original 1988 Famicom version of Tetris, Tetris 2 + Bombliss, Tetris Battle Gaiden and more. But that's not all – there is also a brand-new Tetris experience called Tetris Time Warp, where you'll jump between gameplay styles from across the series! The collection also features all-new documentary videos, digital artifacts and an interactive timeline. Tetris Forever is coming to the Nintendo Switch system in 2024. Plus, the NES version of Tetris is coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this winter, and a Tetris 99 MAXIMUS CUP event will kick off this winter too!

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2: A "flatscreen" continuation of the suspenseful survival series' previous VR outing, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 puts you in the trembling shoes of a new Fazbear employee who'll have their management – and self-preservation – skills put to the ultimate test. With a captivating series of minigames, eye catching graphics, and classic jumpscares, what will you do your first night on the job? Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 makes its way to Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach – Ruin : In this free story DLCfor Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, you play as Cassie, a Faz-fanatic who must delve into the dark depths of the dilapidated Pizzaplex to save her best friend Gregory. Will they both make it out of the Ruin alive? Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach – Ruin stalks onto Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma : In this reimagined Rune Factory experience, you will call upon the forces of nature to restore the land and gods of the eastern region of Azuma. Use your power as an Earth Dancer to fight corruptive forces, rebuild seasonal-themed villages to inspire villagers to return and experience Rune Factory staples like romance and farming in this brand-new adventure. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma comes to Nintendo Switch in spring 2025.

Yakuza Kiwami : Go back to where it all began. The critically acclaimed action adventure epic that started the iconic Yakuza series is here. Immerse yourself in a realistic, modern day Japanese entertainment district called Kamurocho as an epic drama unfolds and you're forced to fight through the streets with varying fighting styles, makeshift weapons, and over-the-top finishing moves. Yakuza Kiwami is coming to Nintendo Switch Oct. 24.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land : An alchemy-themed JRPG around the concept of "memory," Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land puts you in the role of new protagonist Yumia as she confronts her past in this beautiful fantasy adventure. Enhance your skills, defeat enemies and explore a vast open world. Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will be released on Nintendo Switch in early 2025.

Tales of Graces f Remastered : As Asbel Lhant, you'll venture once again

: As Asbel Lhant, you'll venture once again to the planet Ephinea on a journey to stop an escalating war between three kingdoms vying for control. Originally released on the Wii system, this RPG classic returns with improved graphics and auto-save features sure to delight existing fans and newcomers to the series alike. Tales of Graces f Remastered will arrive Jan. 17, 2025. Star Overdrive : Solve puzzles, fight formidable enemies and wield the powers of the Keytar in this intergalactic adventure. Star Overdrive puts you in control of a hypersonic Hoverboard on a distant alien planet as you explore alien biomes in a 3D open world third-person action-adventure experience. You'll need every ounce of creativity you can muster to overcome challenges and grow your Keytar-based powers. Star Overdrive is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025 as a timed exclusive.

: Solve puzzles, fight formidable enemies and wield the powers of the Keytar in this intergalactic adventure. Star Overdrive puts you in control of a hypersonic Hoverboard on a distant alien planet as you explore alien biomes in a 3D open world third-person action-adventure experience. You'll need every ounce of creativity you can muster to overcome challenges and grow your Keytar-based powers. Star Overdrive is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025 as a timed exclusive. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars: The legendary RPG series has returned, with newly remastered versions of Suikoden I and Suikoden II! Meet and befriend up to 108 allies, build up your home base, expand your sphere of influence, and unite with your allies to fight for justice. Employ intuitive turn-based fighting mechanics and make use of new support features like one-button automation and sped-up battles in this collection. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be available on Nintendo eShop on March 6, 2025.

In addition to the featured titles listed above, the presentation included montages of even more partner-developed games coming for Nintendo Switch, including:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st, a turn-based RPG saga that sets you on a journey to find a missing father and exterminate dangerous beasts; launching in 2025.

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition, the heavily armed and super-destructive garden creatures return for more turn-based strategic warfare in this remaster of the 1999 classic, launching Sept. 26.

the heavily armed and super-destructive garden creatures return for more turn-based strategic warfare in this remaster of the 1999 classic, launching Sept. 26. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy, Survive, explore and battle in this iconic first-person shooter collection. The secrets of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone are yours to unravel when the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. collection arrives on Nintendo Switch for the first time ever this November.

Survive, explore and battle in this iconic first-person shooter collection. The secrets of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone are yours to unravel when the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. collection arrives on Nintendo Switch for the first time ever this November. Disney Dreamlight Valley , the Disney and Pixar life sim adventure kicks off its "End of Summer" in-game event that can only be described as magical. Grab your binoculars and search the Valley for specialty Marshmallows to make tasty treats for exclusive rewards. The event runs from Sept. 4 – Sept. 26.

, the Disney and Pixar life sim adventure kicks off its "End of Summer" in-game event that can only be described as magical. Grab your binoculars and search the Valley for specialty Marshmallows to make tasty treats for exclusive rewards. The event runs from Sept. 4 – Sept. 26. STAR WARS: Hunters , the arena-based player-vs-player competition set in the Star Wars universe heats up with a new season starting Sept. 26. Brace yourselves for the newest challenger in the Arena – Pilbush, the explosive Ewok.

, the arena-based player-vs-player competition set in the Star Wars universe heats up with a new season starting Sept. 26. Brace yourselves for the newest challenger in the Arena – Pilbush, the explosive Ewok. LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES, where the mysterious world of Horizon is reimagined in LEGO bricks, coming to Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

where the mysterious world of Horizon is reimagined in LEGO bricks, coming to Nintendo Switch this holiday season. Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game , where you can create your own Hobbit character, decorate your Hobbit Home, tend your garden, fish and do everything else a good Hobbit does in this cozy life sim. Releasing holiday 2024.

, where you can create your own Hobbit character, decorate your Hobbit Home, tend your garden, fish and do everything else a good Hobbit does in this cozy life sim. Releasing holiday 2024. EA SPORTS FC 25 , gives you more ways to win for the club. Launching on Nintendo Switch Sept. 27, team up with 5v5 Rush, a new way to play with friends in Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with small-sided gameplay. Pre-orders are available now.

gives you more ways to win for the club. Launching on Nintendo Switch Sept. 27, team up with 5v5 Rush, a new way to play with friends in Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with small-sided gameplay. Pre-orders are available now. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed , a faithful remake of the vibrant 3D platformer featuring Mickey Mouse arrives this Sept. 24. A demo is available now on Nintendo eShop.

, a faithful remake of the vibrant 3D platformer featuring Mickey Mouse arrives this Sept. 24. A demo is available now on Nintendo eShop. FUNKO FUSION , a chance to bring all your pop culture heroes together in one big, ever-changing playground based on iconic locations and settings, launching holiday 2024.

a chance to bring all your pop culture heroes together in one big, ever-changing playground based on iconic locations and settings, launching holiday 2024. Just Dance 2025 Edition, where it's time to get this party started – new songs, new moves and no more excuses for not getting on the dancefloor. Launching Oct. 15.

