Everything Shown Off During The Whitethorn Winter Showcase 2026

The Whitethorn Winter Showcase 2026 happened today, as we got several updates and tidbits about several of their upcoming games

Article Summary Whitethorn celebrates Calico's 5th anniversary with new DLC and a console release for Neat Things.

Several Whitethorn titles are coming to mobile via the Epic Games Store, including Evan's Remains and Teacup.

Whitethorn announces collaboration with Empty Castle Games on Jigrift, a unique jigsaw puzzle adventure.

Fresh updates for Clawsome, Colorbound, Kernel Hearts, Spray Paint Simulator, and Botany Manor mobile.

Whitethorn Games held a short livestream today, during which they made several announcements and updates during the Whitethorn Winter Showcase 2026. We have the rundown from the team below on everything they discussed, since the stream is a nice, short ten minutes. Enjoy the full video above!

Whitethorn Winter Showcase 2026

Calico's 5-year Anniversary Celebration: In case you missed it, our favorite cat cafe game turned five years old! And we've been four paws to the ground to bring new things to Heart Island. First, the original DLC Neat Things will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation in spring 2026. In addition, three brand-new DLC packs are coming soon, each designed to expand creativity and customization on Heart Island: the Furniture Pack, the Clothing Pack, and the Animal Pack.

In case you missed it, our favorite cat cafe game turned five years old! And we've been four paws to the ground to bring new things to Heart Island. First, the original DLC Neat Things will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation in spring 2026. In addition, three brand-new DLC packs are coming soon, each designed to expand creativity and customization on Heart Island: the Furniture Pack, the Clothing Pack, and the Animal Pack.

Whitethorn Games Coming Soon to Mobile via the Epic Games Store: Some of our favorite titles are making the leap to mobile thanks to our friends at the Epic Games Store. Soon you will be able to take Evan's Remains, Princess Farmer, Teacup, and Wytchwood on the go! More details—including demo and beta opportunities—will be shared in the coming months.

A New Collaboration: Whitethorn x Jigrift: We are so excited to announce that we are working with Empty Castle Games to bring you their upcoming game Jigrift ! Jigrift is a 3D puzzle adventure game where the world is a gigantic jigsaw puzzle that you assemble while you explore.

We are so excited to announce that we are working with to bring you their upcoming game ! Jigrift is a 3D puzzle adventure game where the world is a gigantic jigsaw puzzle that you assemble while you explore. An Epic Homecoming Ritual: Bert has spent his life dreaming of finding Jigrift, a lost island inhabited by a tribe of three-eyed voodoo frogs with incredible land-moving powers. And one day he finally crashes ashore! His arrival invokes The Scattering of the island, and it's up to him to put the island's pieces back together to finally call this land his home.

Bert has spent his life dreaming of finding Jigrift, a lost island inhabited by a tribe of three-eyed voodoo frogs with incredible land-moving powers. And one day he finally crashes ashore! His arrival invokes The Scattering of the island, and it's up to him to put the island's pieces back together to finally call this land his home. A Jigsaw Puzzle World: Seek out the Spirit Masks, whose fury rains the world down from the sky! Use these newly revealed chunks of land to assemble Jigrift like a gigantic jigsaw puzzle and expand the world for further exploration.

Seek out the Spirit Masks, whose fury rains the world down from the sky! Use these newly revealed chunks of land to assemble Jigrift like a gigantic jigsaw puzzle and expand the world for further exploration. Puzzles within Puzzles: Everything on Jigrift has fallen apart! Assemble treasure maps, bridges, trees and more! Their pieces are scattered throughout the land and can be tricky to find.

Everything on Jigrift has fallen apart! Assemble treasure maps, bridges, trees and more! Their pieces are scattered throughout the land and can be tricky to find. Tongue Twisting Acrobatics: Leap, swing, and dance around the lost tropical paradise of Jigrift! Venture deep into caves and caverns, summit high peaks, swing over vast gullies, and clamber up the island's perilous volcano!

Leap, swing, and dance around the lost tropical paradise of Jigrift! Venture deep into caves and caverns, summit high peaks, swing over vast gullies, and clamber up the island's perilous volcano! Friendly Faces: Jigrift's residents haven't seen a Scattering in years and are excited to meet you! They're a strange bunch but are eager to help you along your way!

Game Updates

Clawsome: In this cozy collectathon, you control Clawby, an adorable grabber on a mission to fill the world around him with friends and fun. Step into the whimsical world of Clawsome! Help Clawby find new friends in this wholesome claw machine game in which you collect unique and quirky prizes that move, disappear and even fight back! Navigate through ever changing challenges and build the most charming diorama collection with the figurines you grab! If you enjoy lighthearted challenges, charming collectibles, and a touch of mayhem, Clawsome is the perfect game for you with a mix of cozy vibes and unpredictable fun. Test your skills in the most delightful grabber game ever!

In this cozy collectathon, you control Clawby, an adorable grabber on a mission to fill the world around him with friends and fun. Step into the whimsical world of Clawsome! Help Clawby find new friends in this wholesome claw machine game in which you collect unique and quirky prizes that move, disappear and even fight back! Navigate through ever changing challenges and build the most charming diorama collection with the figurines you grab! If you enjoy lighthearted challenges, charming collectibles, and a touch of mayhem, Clawsome is the perfect game for you with a mix of cozy vibes and unpredictable fun. Test your skills in the most delightful grabber game ever!

Colorbound: Bring the world around you to life with the power of color in Colorbound , a vibrant palette-platformer. Join Anku on a heartfelt journey to reunite his late grandfather's band by using color to shape the world around you. As you journey, you'll solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and help a family of musicians come together one last time.

Bring the world around you to life with the power of color in , a vibrant palette-platformer. Join Anku on a heartfelt journey to reunite his late grandfather's band by using color to shape the world around you. As you journey, you'll solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and help a family of musicians come together one last time. Kernel Hearts: The Kernel Hearts team just completed their third playtest and are now ready to announce a public demo that will be available on March 31. We are also pleased to announce that the game will be available on PC via Steam, Xbox Play Anywhere, and the Epic Games Store, as well as on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. As a member of M.A.H.O.U Unit — an elite fighting force of super-powered android magical girls — you and up to three allies are tasked with one thing: destroy a god to save the world from the brink of extinction. Starting from the base of the mythical Tower of Babel, you'll fight your way through an array of powerful enemies from all sides, as you climb each level, gaining crucial skills and magical powers to help you surmount its pinnacle — and the new threats each floor brings with it. Defeat is no excuse; only the most resolute soldiers will reach the heavenly heights in order to dethrone their god — are you up for the task?

The Kernel Hearts team just completed their third playtest and are now ready to announce a public demo that will be available on March 31. We are also pleased to announce that the game will be available on PC via Steam, Xbox Play Anywhere, and the Epic Games Store, as well as on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. As a member of M.A.H.O.U Unit — an elite fighting force of super-powered android magical girls — you and up to three allies are tasked with one thing: destroy a god to save the world from the brink of extinction. Starting from the base of the mythical Tower of Babel, you'll fight your way through an array of powerful enemies from all sides, as you climb each level, gaining crucial skills and magical powers to help you surmount its pinnacle — and the new threats each floor brings with it. Defeat is no excuse; only the most resolute soldiers will reach the heavenly heights in order to dethrone their god — are you up for the task?

Spray Paint Simulator Updates: It's time to start booking your return to Spatterville. Something new is coming to Spray Paint Simulator . The details are still under masking, but we'll reveal the finished product to you soon.

It's time to start booking your return to Spatterville. Something new is coming to . The details are still under masking, but we'll reveal the finished product to you soon. Botany Manor on Mobile: Last, but certainly not least, now be able to wander Arabella Greene's gardens while you wander your own. The award-winning Botany Manor is now available on mobile thanks to our friends at the Epic Games Store.

