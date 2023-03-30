Evil Dead: The Game Announces Game Of The Year Edition Evil Dead: The Game - Game Of The Year Edition will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles in late April.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games confirmed this week that Evil Dead: The Game will be getting a Game Of The Year Edition. Players will be able to get their hands on what will essentially be the most comprehensive version of the game released to-date, with all of the DLC and updates added to the title. As well as bonus content added to this version that wasn't released before, including a new survivor in Brock Williams from the Showtime series. We got the details below as this version will be released on April 26th for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

"Inspired by the iconic horror, humor and action of the long-running Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead: The Game brings the franchise's biggest names together in a pulse-pounding battle with the forces of darkness, brought to life with off-the-wall gore and visuals. Work as a team of four Survivors to kick Deadite butt and banish the vile Kandarian Demon – or become the Demon yourself, using its powers of possession to stop the good guys and swallow their souls! Play as your favorite characters from every era in the franchise – with even more Survivors and Demons released after launch. Use your wits and a wide variety of weapons to survive the night in standard 4v1 multiplayer, single-player missions, and the new fast-paced Splatter Royale mode for up to 40 players, with full crossplay between consoles and PC."

New Survivor – Brock Williams: Ash's old man himself, Brock is immune to knockbacks and has several auras he can unleash to help his squadmates. These auras change dynamically based on how many Williams family members are on the team.

– Ash's old man himself, Brock is immune to knockbacks and has several auras he can unleash to help his squadmates. These auras change dynamically based on how many Williams family members are on the team. New Demon – Schemer: Based on the notorious demon boss Baal, the Schemer is a trap specialist who confuses Survivors with illusions. His Meat Puppets inflict increased damage with a variety of attacks based on the fear levels of the Survivors.

– Based on the notorious demon boss Baal, the Schemer is a trap specialist who confuses Survivors with illusions. His Meat Puppets inflict increased damage with a variety of attacks based on the fear levels of the Survivors. New outfits for Ash, Amanda and Pablo.