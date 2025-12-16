Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: EvoCreo, Ilmfinity Studios

EvoCreo Confirmed For Steam Release In Early January

EvoCreo has finally been given a launch date for PC via Steam, as the creature training title arrives in the first week of January

Article Summary EvoCreo launches on Steam for PC in early January, confirmed by Ilmfinity Studios with a new trailer.

Embark on a journey in Zenith, capturing and evolving over 170 unique Creo monsters.

Engage in deep, turn-based battles using move cooldowns, status effects, and tactical team building.

Offers 20+ hours of offline play and intense online PvP battles for solo and competitive players.

Indie game developer and publisher Ilmfinity Studios has confirmed the official Steam launch date for their latest game, EvoCreo. The team dropped a new trailer this morning, which you can see here, confirming the game's launch will take place for PC on January 7, 2025. Enjoy the trailer as we'll see the game come out in just a few weeks.

EvoCreo

Begin your journey in Zenith, a land teeming with powerful monsters known as Creo. As shadowy organizations rise and ancient secrets stir, your personal quest to find your missing father leads you into the heart of a much larger mystery. At the same time, can you rise through the ranks and become a true Evoking Master? EvoCreo brings a fresh take on the creature-collector genre while paying homage to the classics. With more than 170 Creo to capture and evolve, uncover the dark truth behind the nefarious group known as the Shadow Hive. Face off against elite Evokers and ancient legends, challenge five elemental arenas, and build an unstoppable team of monsters to take on anything standing in your path along the way.

Over 170 unique Creo are waiting to be discovered across diverse environments. Build your team, evolve your favorites, and tailor their stats, traits, and move sets to match your strategy. Many Creo have multiple evolutionary paths—it's up to you to decide how they grow. From vibrant towns and hidden caves to ancient ruins and dangerous wilds, Zenith is filled with secrets and surprises. With 20+ hours of offline gameplay, EvoCreo offers exploration and depth like no other monster-catching RPG.

Combat in EvoCreo is more than just matching types. Manage move cooldowns, status effects, and powerful passive traits in deep, turn-based battles that reward smart team building and tactical thinking. With dozens of abilities and elemental combos, every battle is a chance to adapt and outwit your opponent. Test your skills in ranked online PvP battles, or face off against your friends to hone your tactics. Whether you prefer to go solo or prove yourself in ranked matchups, EvoCreo supports both offline play and online challenges.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!