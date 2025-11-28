Posted in: Card Games, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Riftbound, Riftbound: Spiritforged

Exclusive Reveal: We Unveil a New Riftbound: Spiritforged Card

We got to reveal one of the new cards coming to Riftbound: Spiritforged, as they dig into League of Legends lore for the Frostcoat Cub

Article Summary Frostcoat Cub debuts as a new card in Riftbound: Spiritforged, expanding League of Legends lore.

This mid-game unit features a flexible cost mechanic, allowing permanent debuffs for extra resources.

Spiritforged introduces Equipment cards, providing gear upgrades with new frames and dual text boxes.

Two new Equipment keywords, Quickdraw and Weaponmaster, and the Repeat keyword enhance gameplay.

Riot Games and UVS Games gave us the chance to reveal a brand-new card coming to the first expansion for Riftbound, as the Frostcoat Cub will be in Spiritforged.

One of the new units in the game, you can see that it only costs three units in the game, but you can hurt a creature permanently with a -2 if you decide to pay the extra 3 in the cost. A pretty simple mid-game card that's mooderately easy to get out. This is also a more incredible reveal for us because now we assume that if the Cub is here, that means the Frostcoat Mother will also be a part of the set. Along with the card reveal, we got more info on the new expansion here with the latest video about it, and some new keywords that will be used from the team below.

Riftbound: Spiritforged – Equipment Keywords

Equipment are a new kind of gear that enhance and empower your units! Equipment all have a new frame with two text boxes. While not attached to a unit, only the upper text box is used. Equipment all have ways to attach to units, normally through the new [Equip] ability. When an Equipment attaches to a unit, lay it under the unit, covering its upper text box. While an Equipment is unattached, the upper text box is active, and any of the abilities there can be used, normally including [Equip]. When it is attached, only the lower text box is active, and is granted to the unit the Equipment is attached to! You normally can't activate the [Equip] ability of an attached Equipment, because it is covered up.

There are two new keywords associated with Equipment. [Quickdraw] and [Weaponmaster].

[Quickdraw]: You may play this Equipment as a reaction. If you do, attach it to a unit you control immediately when it enters the board.

You may play this Equipment as a reaction. If you do, attach it to a unit you control immediately when it enters the board. [Weaponmaster]: When this unit is played, you may choose an Equipment you control — whether or not it is attached to a Unit already — and attach it to this unit by paying that Equipment's Equip cost reduced by [A].

Other Keywords

[Repeat]: Repeat lets you repeat a spell's effect by paying an additional cost. You may only repeat the cost once, although you can choose new targets for its effect.

