Exercise Your Demons Announced For Multiple VR Platforms

Get ready to take down demons through the power of exersize, as players can take them on with Exercise Your Demons, coming out soon

Article Summary Vyersoft's VR game "Exercise Your Demons" challenges players to exercise while battling demonic forces.

Supports Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro, with a release expected before the end of 2024.

Includes single-player workouts, trainer huddles, competitive leaderboards, and unlockable equipment.

Engage with fiendish fitness instructors Ash and Zephyr to get fit and stop the demon invasion.

VR developer and publisher Vyersoft revealed their latest game during PAX West 2024, as Exercise Your Demons will be coming out before year's end. The game will have you enter the gym of the Netherworld as you look to lose weight in one of two ways, either by hard training of through stretches and yoga. Both offer a wide array of challenges, from simplistic to hardcore. All with the goal of getting you to exercise while you play. We passed by this game's booth several times throughout the event and were pleasantly surprised to see people excited to be doing a fun workout. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea that it will be out before the end of 2024, but you can wishlist it now for Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro.

Exercise Your Demons

Tricked by the dastardly Demonomicon into opening a portal between the Netherworld and the human realm, demons now roam the Earth. Head down to the Infernal Gymnasium to team up with personal trainers Ash and Zephyr to get into shape and stop the demon invasion. With the help of fiendish fitness instructors, don DeGauntlets and wade into the fray across underworld hellscapes from the Poison Blossom Park to the Ultimate Demon Derby. Put up dukes and swing away, taking down the unholy scourge, including Brimstone Bikers, Hellfire Hooligans, and Infernites.

Duck, dive, weave, bob, and SMASH a path to victory with intuitive mixed reality controls. Persistence is key when it comes to health and fitness. Create a consistent routine by engaging the demonic forces on a regular basis to steadily progress and save the world. Collect Impcoins and Soul Bars by advancing through the story to level up and unlock cool cosmetics. Break a sweat, burn calories, and rise to the top of the leaderboards while setting personal records within the comfort of the living room.

Single Player Workouts: Get your swole on as you battle through the netherworld. Clash with the Doomer Army across nine distinct stages designed to push you to your limits!

Trainer Huddles: Forge unbreakable bonds with your demonic trainers. They'll motivate you, challenge you, and keep you coming back for more with their unique storylines and devilish hijinks!

Competitive Leaderboards: Compete against your friends and rivals in fierce leaderboard battles to climb the ranks and claim your seat on the throne as the ultimate gym warrior.

Unlock New Equipment: Collect the latest cutting-edge equipment from the netherworld and crush the opposition in style.

