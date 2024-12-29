Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ammobox Studios, Eximius: Seize The Frontline

Eximius: Seize The Frontline Reveals Plans For Season 4

Eximius: Seize The Frontline has revealed plans for Season 4, as a number of new additions and upgrades will make up the content

Article Summary Season 4, Domination, launches January 15, 2025, with exciting new features and updates.

Two new Faction Divisions introduce unique units, abilities, and gameplay tactics.

Enhanced matchmaking, cosmetic packs, and quality-of-life updates boost gameplay.

Eximius blends FPS action with RTS strategy in intense 5v5 battles in a dystopian world.

Developer and publisher Ammobox Studios have unveiled their plans for the next season of Eximius: Seize The Frontline, set to be released in mid-January. Season 4, also known as Domination, will provide the game with some much-needed upgrades, as well as new options for players in the game and some new things to help out the existing content. This season feels more like an upgrade in many ways and not so much an event. We have more details below, as the season will start on January 15, 2025.

Season 4: Domination

Season 4 introduces two new Faction Divisions, each offering unique units, upgrades, and Commander Abilities. Players can experience the rapid guerilla tactics of the GSF Commando Division or harness the salvage-based upgrades of the AXR Pioneer Division. Explore an updated core mission, a revamped matchmaking system, new cosmetic packs, and other quality-of-life updates. In 5v5 squad-based battles, pledge to fight for the security contractor Axeron Corporation (AXR) or the Global Security Force (GSF). Employ clever tactics in RTS gameplay, then seal the deal and hone reflexes in FPS action. Fight for science or peace in this apocalyptic dystopia. Build powerful bases and monitor the battlefield from above, strategizing the best tactics as a Commander. Jump into the action guns blazing as an officer from a first-person perspective for a hands-on approach to seize the frontline.

Eximius: Seize The Frontline

Eximius combines tactical First Person Shooter gameplay with high level strategic decision-making of a Real-time Strategy game. The game features a competitive 5v5 team battles where players square off in a post apocalyptic urban environment.

Play as a Commander: Build a base, train an army, and call down support abilities to help your allies on the ground to gain territory.

Build a base, train an army, and call down support abilities to help your allies on the ground to gain territory. Play as an Officer: Lead your infantry squad into combat and crush your enemies with your agile tactics or brute force. Capture resources for your team, upgrade weapons and equip battlesuits suitable for your combat role.

