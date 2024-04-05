Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mega Man, Video Games | Tagged: Exoprimal

Exoprimal Shows Off Mega Man Crossover For Mid-April

Capcom has revealed more for the Mega Man crossover that is coming to Exoprimal in a couple of weeks, showing off what you'll receive.

Article Summary Capcom announces Exoprimal x Mega Man crossover with new boss battle and exosuits arriving April 17.

Players can experience an epic fight against Yellow Devil and gain Mega Man-themed cosmetic sets.

Exoprimal's arsenal expands with six new Beta Variant Exosuits, each with unique combat capabilities.

New modes include Custom Match for tailored co-op play and Time Loop Rebellion for intense boss battles.

Capcom has a new inter-promotional crossover coming to Exoprimal, as the devs showed off the latest Mega Man crossover coming in a couple of weeks. Following up from popular crossovers with Street Fighter and Monster Hunter, this new content will come with Title Update 4 on April 17, giving you the Blue Bomber, several exosuit variants, and a familiar golden boss you may regret running into. We have the developer notes below and the trailer above for you to check out.

Exoprimal x Mega Man

The Exoprimal x Mega Man collaboration includes a rockin' new boss battle against Yellow Devil. Much like the Rathalos encounter that debuted in Season 3's Monster Hunter crossover, ten players will join forces to fight for everlasting peace against a massive robot with shapeshifting abilities and a wily arsenal of attacks. Exofighters can also equip special collaboration cosmetic sets, including:

Mega Man (Nimbus)

Air Man (Witchdoctor)

Yellow Devil (Krieger)

Brand-New Beta Variant Exosuits

The armory of playable Exosuits is also expanding to a grand total of 30 with Title Update 4's new arrivals:

Zephyr Beta: Boost Claws – This model rends foes in close combat with its talons. These attacks fill a gauge that can be used to enhance its melee abilities or unleash a powerful charged attack.

– This model rends foes in close combat with its talons. These attacks fill a gauge that can be used to enhance its melee abilities or unleash a powerful charged attack. Krieger Beta: Blitz Cannon – Bombard enemies with artillery, then mow them down with a devastating laser.

– Bombard enemies with artillery, then mow them down with a devastating laser. Vigilant Beta: Bowhunter – Punch through foes at range with bolts that are as deadly as they are accurate.

– Punch through foes at range with bolts that are as deadly as they are accurate. Murasame Beta: Windcaller – Defend against incoming attacks to charge up energy, then unleash that force as a tornado that pulls in and restrains enemies.

– Defend against incoming attacks to charge up energy, then unleash that force as a tornado that pulls in and restrains enemies. Witchdoctor Beta: Plasma Shot – Pin down foes with rapid fire and paralyze them with charged cluster shots.

– Pin down foes with rapid fire and paralyze them with charged cluster shots. Nimbus Beta: Wild Bomb – Lay down proximity mines that can provide healing properties or explosive power.

More Modes to Enjoy

Custom Match – This Exoprimal mode enables players to create custom lobbies with their pick of rules, missions, and maps. Replay special story missions and 10-player co-op battles, play with friends on other platforms, and enjoy the new "Quick Brawl" setting to cut straight to the final missions. No matter how Exofighters choose to play in this mode, they'll continue to earn XP, level up their suits, earn unlockables, and progress the story.

– This Exoprimal mode enables players to create custom lobbies with their pick of rules, missions, and maps. Replay special story missions and 10-player co-op battles, play with friends on other platforms, and enjoy the new "Quick Brawl" setting to cut straight to the final missions. No matter how Exofighters choose to play in this mode, they'll continue to earn XP, level up their suits, earn unlockables, and progress the story. Time Loop Rebellion – Take on the game's climactic boss battle in an even more challenging form and earn rewards for your combat prowess. Akin to Savage Gauntlet, this mode will be available at set times, with the first opportunity running Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 8:00pm PDT – Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:59pm PDT.

