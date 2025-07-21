Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Exploding Kittens, Exploding Kittens: The Board Game

Exploding Kittens Launches New Board Game For Its Tenth Anniversary

Exploding Kittens has created a board game for their namesake title, being released as part of the game's tenth anniversay

The board game features a pop-up board that flips from 'calm mode' to 'chaos mode' for unpredictable gameplay.

Players race to the finish, using strategy and sabotage, with classic characters and new mechanics.

The design preserves the original's humor and style, creating a fresh yet familiar experience for fans.

Exploding Kittens has officially launched a new board game, the company's first board game, as Exploding Kittens: The Board Game has been released for their namesake game's tenth anniversary. This is a reimagined version of the popular card game, as they have taken the best elements of the title and merged them into a board game experience that will keep players on their toes. We have more info and a couple of quotes from the team below, as the game will be available on October 4, 2025.

Exploding Kittens: The Board Game

Exploding Kittens: The Board Game lets players race to the end of the track, using strategic action cards to sabotage opponents or escape disaster. The game starts simple: avoid Exploding Kitten spaces and be the first to reach the finish, but quickly escalates when players trigger a board flip from 'calm mode' to 'chaos mode.' In Chaos Mode, the board physically flips and every space transforms, allowing players to set traps, sabotage each other, or form temporary alliances. Easy to learn while unpredictable and endlessly competitive to play, the board game delivers a fast-paced experience that ensures no two games are the same.

The Exploding Kittens team spent years researching materials, inventing new paper gearing mechanisms, and building countless prototypes to bring this pop-up board to life. To make the gameplay feel like cohesive magic, the board game components are designed to be nearly invisible so it surprises and delights with every flip. While the craftsmanship may have evolved, the sense of humor hasn't aged a day. The game is packed with the same classic characters and signature artwork, making Exploding Kittens: The Board Game a love letter to fans both old and new.

"This year marks 10 years of Exploding Kittens, and we knew we wanted to celebrate by giving fans something big," said Elan Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Exploding Kittens. "When we asked players what they wanted most, 84% said a board game, more than any other idea we tested. We set out to build something that feels instantly familiar to long-time fans, but bold and surprising enough to earn a spot on the shelf next to the original."

"We didn't want to just stretch out the original game—we wanted to break it and rebuild it in a way that still felt like Exploding Kittens," said Matthew Inman, Co-Founder of Exploding Kittens. "The tricky part was keeping it short, chaotic, and funny while making it stand out in the sea of classics. That's where the pop-up board came from."

