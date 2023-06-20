Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Anarchy Pancakes, Exploding Kittens, Spot It, Tabletop

Exploding Kittens & Spot It! Collab On New Game: Anarchy Pancakes

Anarchy Pancakes is the latest tabletop game on the way from Exploding Kittens, a reimagining of a classic in collaboration with Spot It!

Exploding Kittens has announced today they are working with Spot It! on a new collaboration as they have unveiled their new tabletop game, Anarchy Pancakes. The game is actually a reimagining of the original card game, as players start with a stack of pancakes and absurd toppings, as the game will have you matching ingredients and trying to get rid of as many cards as possible. The first player to get rid of all of their cards wins, as everyone plays until someone wins two games. The game is available on their website and is currently a Target exclusive for physical retail, being sold for $14. We got more info from today's announcement below.

"In this fast-paced matching game, each player starts with seven pancake cards featuring various misfit toppings, including an earthworm, a flaming donut, and even a skull wearing a party hat. On the count of three, frenzied players attempt to match their pancake cards' toppings to other players' toppings, forcing them to take the cards and form a "pancake stack." The first player to get rid of all of their cards and shout 'Anarchy pancakes!' wins that round and collects a "slab 'o butter." The first player to receive two slabs 'o butter wins."

"The European version of Spot It! (known by the name Dobble) has achieved massive commercial success since its launch over a decade ago, and publisher Zygomatic Games, an Asmodee studio, turned to Co-Creators Elan Lee and Matt Inman to reimagine the game with an Exploding Kittens' twist. The company refreshed the artwork to align with its signature cartoon style and humor, optimized the rules for a predominantly U.S. audience, and added a variety of new card types. Best for players ages seven and up, Anarchy Pancakes can be played with as few as 2 players to groups of six players. With its compact packaging, easy-to-follow instructions, and a five-minute play time per round, the game is perfect entertainment for the airport, at a summer picnic, or as a break away from digital screens."

"Anarchy Pancakes is pure, portable mayhem. It's guaranteed to get players of all ages frantically shouting, stacking, and slapping cards on the table," said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. "Even though each round lasts just a few minutes, my family ends up playing for hours because you can just feel the win in the next round. It keeps all members of the family equally entertained."

"With travel back in full force this year, we're seeing our players prioritizing portability in their games so that they can play anywhere," said Carol Mertz, Senior Game Designer at Exploding Kittens. "Anarchy Pancakes is not only a convenient size to toss in your bag, but also provides hilarious, loud, and lively entertainment for the whole family. It's rare to find a game that can do both!"

